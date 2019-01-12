With one of their best offensive performances of the season, the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team notched their initial win of the Big South Conference season with an impressive 101-91 victory over Longwood on Saturday afternoon in Farmville, Va.
Charleston Southern (7-9, 1-2) put five players in double figures and scored 60 second-half points while shooting 60 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes.
After training 43-41 at halftime, the Buccaneers opened the second half on a 16-5 run and led for more than 19 minutes of the second half.
Sophomore Phlandrous Fleming led all scorers with 25 points, while junior guard Christian Keeling added 22 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Travis McConico had his best offensive showing of the season with 19 points, including the first eight points of the second half. Dontrell Shuler chipped in 13 points and sophomore Ty Jones scored 12 points.
The win marked the sixth straight over the Lancers, who dropped to 11-7, 1-2 in the Big South.
“That’s really one of the best offensive games we’ve played,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “When we shoot it like that, we’re dangerous. I thought we were also better in the second half defensively. We’ve put a big emphasis on running the floor, cutting harder and moving the ball offensively. It’s a good win and a much-needed win because our guys have put the effort in to enjoy a win like this.”
After CSU opened a 55-48 lead, the Lancers were able to use an 8-0 run to trim the CSU lead to 57-56. Jones, however scored four straight points to halt the run.
Later in the half, CSU’s 7-0 run forged an 87-74 advantage with 4:52 left in the game.
Keeling’s double-double was the fourth of this season and the 10th of his career. The 6-4 guard also recorded his sixth 20-point outing. McConico has now reached double figures in three of his last four games.
Charleston Southern will have a week off before hosting Campbell on January 19.