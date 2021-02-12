Charleston Southern opens practice for spring football season

When last seen on a field in game action, the Charleston Southern football team was celebrating a 41-31 win over Campbell to close the season at 6-6 and on a four-game winning streak.
That was on Nov. 23 of the 2019 season.
The 2020 season never happened as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the CSU schedule. But, football has returned for a unique spring season in 2021. The Buccaneers will play a four-game schedule, starting March 13 against Kennesaw State.
Head coach Autry Denson put his team through its first preseason practice on Friday afternoon, facing chilling temperatures and light rain as opposed to the heat and humidity of August.
“The part you love as a coach is the opportunity to spend time with your guys,” Denson said. “I’m beyond excited to be back out on the field. We had our fall ball, but now we have the chance to go out and compete. There aren’t enough words to describe how excited I am.”
The Buccaneers were picked third in a preseason poll conducted by the Big South Conference. Only five schools in the league are fielding spring football teams, and all four of CSU’s games are conference games. The league champion will earn a berth in the FCS national playoffs in April.
Denson returns solid playing experience on both sides of the ball this spring. Quarterback Jack Chambers gained extensive knowledge and showed great progress during the 2019 season. JT Melton returns to anchor the offensive line, and senior Garris Schwarting is the top returning receiver.
CSU should field one of the top defensive units in the Big South, led by a trio of linemen who rate as the best unit in the league. Shaundre Mims had 10 sacks in 2019. End Nick Salley totaled 17.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, while end Anton Williams had 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
“I’m just so happy to get back out there with my guys,” Mims said. “We’ve been grinding so much with so much preparation (for this season). It’s been a long time coming.”
While everyone within the program was disappointed to see the 2020 season shut down, Denson says the program continued to make great strides in the extended off season.
“COVID presented a lot of challenges, but we like to say we turned those challenges and obstacles into opportunity,” the coach said. “We have embraced the hard. We used this as a chance to come together and become closer as a football team. The guys have done a phenomenal job so far and now is the next step in the process.”