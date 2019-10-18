Charleston Southern's Autry Denson has said more than once that he enjoys the challenges of playing on the road. The coach and his team have had plenty of opportunities already this season.

Charleston Southern (1-5) has played four of its six games away from CSU Stadium — Furman, South Carolina, The Citadel and Kennesaw State. The Bucs face their longest trip of the season on Saturday as they play North Alabama at 7 p.m.

Located in Florence, Ala., the Lions (2-4) are in their second year of transition from Division II to FCS football. Although both North Alabama and Charleston Southern are Big South Conference members, this is a nonconference game because the Lions are not eligible to compete for the Big South title until 2022. This will be the first meeting between the schools.

CSU dropped its Big South opener last week, a 45-23 loss at Kennesaw State, ranked fourth nationally in the FCS coaches' poll.

“We did some good things but definitely a lot of things we have to improve on and get better at,” Denson said. “It was a really good test against a really good team. Anytime you don’t get a win, everything needs improvement. We have to be able to take advantage of every opportunity when they present themselves and we didn’t do that last week.”

Denson says he can see his team gaining confidence with each game. The difficult early schedule, which included four teams ranked among the FCS top 25, has made his team sharper and battle-tested for the stretch drive.

“We could have played a much different schedule early and been all warm and fuzzy but I don’t think that would have prepared us as well,” he said. “We still have a lot of work to do but I definitely like where we are trending.

“We want to get to the point where we walk on the field with the belief, based on our preparation. We are working towards that every game, every day in practice.”

The Bucs have faced big challenges against teams that rely primarily on an option-based offense. North Alabama presents a different challenge as the top passing team among Big South members. Quarterback Christian Lopez paces the league at 272 passing yards per game.

Conversely, because CSU has played so many teams that prefer the running game, the Bucs have the top-ranked pass defense in the league, allowing 137.3 yards per game.

CSU’s own passing attack, paced by quarterback Jack Chambers, took flight in last week’s loss. Chambers passed for a career-high 298 yards. He has surpassed 1,000 passing yards for the season, a first since 2016 for the Bucs.

Former walk-on turned team captain Garris Schwarting had a coming-out party at receiver last week. Schwarting, who had a 54-yard punt return in the game, caught six passes for 131 yards, including touchdowns of 43 and 40 yards.

After Saturday, the Bucs will play three of their final five games at home.