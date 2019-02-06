Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson wrapped up his first signing class on Wednesday as the Buccaneers signed 13 players on National Signing Day. The 13 athletes join the five that signed during the early signing period in December.
The 2019 signing class features six players from North Carolina, six from Georgia and six from Florida.
Officially introduced as head coach on January 16, Denson and his staff realized the obstacles of putting together a class as quickly as they did. However, Denson said he is thrilled about the class and the people moving behind the scenes that helped contribute to its success.
"I was very excited (about this class)," Denson said. "This is the culmination of a ton of hard work by so many different moving pieces. There were so many different people contributing — from parents to prospective student-athletes, to my coaching staff. It's all very rewarding."
The short turnaround from his hire to Signing Day didn't affect Denson or the coaching staff's plans on the type of athlete they wanted at CSU.
"The thought process was that we weren't going to compromise," Denson said. "We were trusting God to bring us the right young men that exhibited the standards that we wanted. By God's good grace my coaching staff had pre-existing relationships with so many high school coaches and different programs that we were able to a great job vetting the young men before they were on campus. We were happy about the quality of the young men that have joined our program."
2019 CSU Football Signing Class
Kaleb Chatmon, wide receiver, 6-0, 170, Cartersville, Ga.
Buchi Nwaubi, wide receiver, 6-3, 190, Marietta, Ga.
Joshua Crump, offensive lineman, 6-2, 310, Vanceboro, N.C.
Ben Harris, wide receiver, 6-5, 195, Greenville, N.C.
Matthew Hogan, offensive lineman, 6-4, 295, Orlando, Fla.
Tywon Little, safety, 5-10, 190, Winter Garden, Fla.
Ross Malmgren, quarterback, 6-3, 210, Acworth, Ga.
Isaiah Stephens, wide receiver, 6-0, 180, Tampa, Fla.
Jacob Tylski, offensive line, 6-4, 240, Jacksonville, Fla.
Jake Lanford, linebacker, 6-1, 210, Macon, Ga.
Koran Stewart, linebacker, 6-0, 200, Burlington, N.C.
Nick Spitulski, linebacker, 6-4, 225, Orlando, Fla.
Ja'Courtney Snipes, defensive end, 6-3, 260, Lithonia, Ga.
*Benjamin Moxley, offensive lineman, 6-1, 275, Lake Mary, Fla.
*Kevon Hilliard, linebacker/defensive end, 6-2, 225, Huntersville, N.C.
*Jay Thompson, safety, 6-0, 180, Monroe, Ga.
*Justin Holsclaw, linebacker, 6-0, 215, Kannapolis, N.C.
*Will Fording, safety, 5-10, 185, Davidson, N.C.
* - signed in December