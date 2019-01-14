Former Notre Dame star running back Autry Denson is leaving his alma mater to become the head football coach at Charleston Southern.
CSU athletic director Jeff Barber announced Monday that Denson, who for the last four years has been Notre Dame's running backs coach, will be introduced as the Buccaneers' head coach at a news conference on Wednesday morning.
"This is a great day for Buccaneer football," Barber said. "Autry Denson is a special person in many ways and stands out as both a recruiter and a coach. More importantly, he cares about his players as people first and will therefore have great influence on their hearts and lives and will develop each of them into outstanding young men."
Denson becomes the fifth head coach in CSU history. He has served as running backs coach at South Florida, Bethune-Cookman and Miami (Ohio). This will be his first stint as a head coach.
Denson played four seasons at Notre Dame (1995-98) and still holds the school record for career rushing yards with 4,318. He was the most valuable player in the 1999 Gator Bowl.
As a coach, he helped guide Notre Dame to the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinals, where the Irish lost to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.
Denson said he is looking forward to the next step of his coaching career and is thankful for the opportunity at CSU.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank God because this is His plan being played out on His timing," Denson said in a release. "My family and I have always trusted God for promotion.
"I was drawn to Charleston Southern by the vision of this great Christian university of integrating faith in learning, leading, and serving. As a result, I knew this could be a place where I could build and lead a program to honor Christ by operating with character, integrity, transparency, accountability, and community."
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said CSU is getting the perfect guy to rebuild the program.
"I am so excited for Autry as he embarks on the next step of his coaching career as the new head coach at Charleston Southern,” Kelly said. “He has done a tremendous job for us during his time at Notre Dame.
"He not only developed our running backs to produce at a high level on the field, but he was also instrumental in their growth as young men. This is where Autry touched our program the deepest. He has a way with young people and truly provides spiritual mentorship that positively affects everyone around him. I am thrilled for him as he is so deserving of this opportunity. CSU is getting a great football coach, and I wish Autry, Elaine, and the rest of the family all the best."
Denson replaces Mark Tucker, who resigned after two seasons as head coach with an 11-11 record. Due to NCAA rules violations, the football program will be short six scholarships over the next two seasons. Denson’s first objectives will be to assemble a coaching staff and finish off the 2019 recruiting class.
CSU defensive coordinator Zane Vance has been serving as interim head coach and the remaining members of the staff have continued recruiting. CSU signed five players during the early signing period in December.
Wednesday's news conference is set for 10 a.m. in CSU’s Athletic Performance Center Meeting Room and is open to the public.