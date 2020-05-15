Charleston Southern names new baseball coach

Marc MacMillan, who has been a part of the Ole Miss baseball program for the past seven years, is the new head coach at Charleston Southern.

CSU director of athletics Jeff Barber announced the hire Friday afternoon.

MacMillan becomes the 11th head baseball coach at Charleston Southern.

"I am extremely excited to announce Marc 'Mac' MacMillan as our new head baseball coach," Barber said. "He comes to CSU with an incredible reputation as a great coach and better person from many of the premier baseball coaches in America."

MacMillan spent the last seven years at Ole Miss as director of baseball operations and later the Rebels' volunteer assistant coach.

In MacMillan's seven seasons on staff, the Rebels earned five NCAA Regional bids, two NCAA Super Regional appearances, and one trip to the College World Series.

MacMillan played for the Rebels from 1993-96 where he was a utility player under head coach and All-American Donnie Kessinger. He was a part of the 1995 NCAA Regional team that won 40 games for the first time in school history.

He earned a degree in Business Administration from Ole Miss before going on to earn a Master's of Science in Sport Administration from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y.

Before returning to Ole Miss, MacMillan was the associate head coach at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff for three years.

Prior to his time at UAPB, MacMillan served as the recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at the University of Arkansas-Monticello for the 2010 season. Before his coaching stint at UAM, MacMillan served as the head coach at Crichton College.