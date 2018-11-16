Charleston Southern can't win a conference championship and won't be playing in the FCS playoffs, but the Bucs still have something big to play for.
CSU has posted five consecutive winning seasons and would like to stretch that streak to six. The Bucs carry a 4-5 record into Saturday’s game at Campbell University and then play at The Citadel on Nov. 29 to wrap up their season.
The math is simple. Win the next two games and finish the season at 6-5.
CSU (2-2 in the Big South) is coming off one of its most impressive games of the season, a 16-0 shutout of Gardner-Webb last Saturday. Despite failing to reach 300 total yards in offense for the eighth time this season, the CSU defense had its best outing with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
Campbell (6-4, 1-3) is transitioning into the Big South Conference in football this fall. The Camels, under the direction of former Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, picked up their first league win last week against Presbyterian. Campbell is 0-2 against Charleston Southern, losing games in 2013 and 2014.
CSU’s senior players are 35-14 over the last five seasons and want to end their conference career on a positive note. They also would love to enter the game against The Citadel on a two-game winning streak.
Here’s how they get it done.
Run Terrance, run
Sophomore running back Terrance Wilson is quickly becoming one of the top backs in the Big South. He also is coming off a career-high 137 yards rushing in last week’s win over Gardner-Webb and is CSU’s big-play threat out of the backfield.
Wilson averages 5.8 yards per carry and teams with Ronnie Harris to provide the third-best rushing attack in the Big South. Wilson and the running game could find success against a Campbell defense that allows 271 rushing yards per game. The Camels have allowed more than 200 yards on the ground in three of their four conference games.
CSU’s passing game has never materialized this season and Campbell’s pass defense is allowing just 89 yards a game in league play so don’t expect much through the air. Featuring Wilson in the running game is a key to victory.
Contain Campbell's QB
Campbell sophomore quarterback Daniel Smith is putting up big numbers and rewriting the school’s record books. Smith leads the conference in total offense (245 yards per game) and is second in total touchdowns (26). He also is tops in passing efficiency and has topped 200 passing yards in six of Campbell’s 10 games this season.
CSU’s pass defense has been a strength all season, currently ranking third in FCS football at 133.6 yards per game. CSU has not allowed a 200-yard passing game since a September 22 loss to Elon and corner James Allen (3 interceptions, 12 pass breakups) is having an all-conference season.
Win third down
For whatever reason, third down success on offense and a lack thereof on defense has been the most glaring weakness for the Buccaneers this season.
The offense is converting only 29.4 percent of its third-down opportunities, though did convert six of 17 chances last week. The CSU offense faces a Campbell defense that ranks 24th in FCS football on third downs.
Conversely, CSU’s defense on third down ranks 96th nationally with opponents converting 42.1 percent of their chances. Campbell, offensively, converts at 42.9 percent, ranking 23rd nationally.
The plan is simple. Convert opportunities on offense and keep the chains moving. CSU will have opportunities to score in this game but must maintain drives. In turn, that aids the defensive effort but the defense has to get Smith off the field. Third-down efficiency relates to time of possession and CSU has to win that battle to have a chance of winning.
Prediction
Charleston Southern 24, Campbell 21