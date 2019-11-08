GREENSBORO, N.C. – Charleston Southern jumped out to a 9-0 advantage but sputtered the rest of the way in a 63-49 loss to North Carolina A&T on Friday night at the Corbett Sports Center.

CSU (1-1) got 12 points from Dontrell Shuler, 11 from Phlandrous Fleming Jr. as well as 11 rebounds while Ty Jones added nine boards and Deontaye Buskey had nine points, but timely baskets and defensive stops gave the Aggies (1-1) the home win in the first meeting between the teams before icing it late with free throws.

The Bucs opened the game on a 9-0 run behind eight early points from Fleming and stifling defense, but three-straight defensive stops kickstarted the Aggie offense and got the crowd back into it. North Carolina A&T had three players in double figures on the night led by 18 from Tyler Maye.

Buskey also had a team-high three steals in the loss while Duncan LeXander pulled down eight rebounds.

North Carolina A&T used a 9-2 run to break open what was a 46-45 contest, grabbing a 55-47 lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish.