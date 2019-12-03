Sophomore Duncan LeXander scored all of his 17 points in the second half, hitting on five 3-pointers, to help pace Charleston Southern to a 68-60 upset over Missouri in Columbia, Mo. It was the second straight win for the Bucs (3-5).
Redshirt freshman guard Travis Anderson added 15 points and junior wing Phlandrous Fleming had 11 points to go with four assists, three steals and three blocks. Junior forward Ty Jones also reached double figures with 10 points.
“It was a fun celebration,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “We are very thankful for the win. We are a just a small school in South Carolina but we have incredible human beings on this team. We’ve had a gauntlet of a schedule with teams like Dayton and Furman and Michigan State. But this team never lost hope. They are incredible men and I knew this day was coming because they play so hard and play together. I love coaching these guys.”
CSU shot 54 percent from the field in the second half and finished at 39 percent for the game with 10 three-pointers.
“Amazing how we shot the ball in the second half,” Radebaugh said. “I don’t know that we have made eight three’s all season. We got killed on the boards but we got just enough rebounds to keep us in the game.”
The Bucs trailed 28-23 at halftime and fell behind 39-30 early in the second half. Anderson capped a 14-4 run with a basket to give CSU a 44-43 lead with 9:14 remaining.
With the game tied at 56,
LeXander nailed a deep 3 with 2:29 left and hit another trey 30 seconds later for a 62-57 advantage. Anderson’s last basket gave CSU a 65-59 lead with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
Missouri (4-3) owned a commanding 47-30 advantage on the boards but shot only 35.7 percent from the field. The
Tigers were one of 10 from beyond the arc in the second half and made just four of 26 long range attempts in the game.
“These games are hard to win for small schools,” Radebaugh said. “We are thankful for these guarantee games and we don’t win many of them, so when we can win we are very thankful.”
CSU beat Ole Miss to open the 2014-15 season, but that win was later vacated by the NCAA. The only other win over an SEC opponent came in the 1996-97 season when the Bucs beat South Carolina.
CSU will return home for a game Saturday against North Carolina Central. CSU last played at home on November 12.