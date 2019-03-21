Charleston Southern team made a little history on Thursday night, notching its ever men's basketball postseason victory by beating Florida Atlantic, 68-66, in the CSU Fieldhouse as part of the CollegeInsider.com tournament.
The game also was the first home game in the postseason and was played before a near-sellout raucous crowd. The Buccaneers (18-15) will find out their second-round opponent Friday.
“We are so thankful to be a part of the postseason and to be a part of this tournament,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said.
“It was a very exciting win for us. Thanks to our administration for allowing us to play this game at home. That’s a big commitment to men’s basketball. We are very thankful for this.”
CSU limited the Owls (17-16) to 36.2 percent shooting, the eighth consecutive game of holding opponents to less than 40 percent shooting. The Owls shot just 29 percent in the first half but did connect on 11 3-pointers.
CSU managed just 4 for 23 from 3-point range but did finish at 50.8 percent shooting for the game.
“I thought we played very well defensively,” Radebaugh said. “We weren’t great offensively. We were good enough offensively but we were terrific defensively. Our guys have bought in defensively. When we play defense like we did tonight, we have a chance to win every game.”
Sophomore Phlandrous Fleming and freshman Dontrell Shuler paced CSU with 17 points each. Sophomore Ty Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds and junior Christian Keeling scored 12, all in the second-half.
Keeling, CSU’s leading scorer at 18.5 points per game, sat out the first half due to a violation of team rules.
“Christian is a wonderful young man and there are no major problems,” Radebaugh said. “He did not do anything major. We have standards that each player is going to meet and Christian made a young college man decision. We love Christian. We have very few rules but when they are broken, there are consequences. Nothing major.”
CSU held a 12-point lead with 5:04 remaining but the Owls cut it to four at 34-30 by halftime. CSU led 38-32 just two minutes into the second half before the Owls used a 17-6 run to claim a 49-44 lead with 12:36 left in the game.
CSU tied the game at 49 and claimed a 59-52 lead on Shuler’s jumper with 5:58 to play. A Keeling dunk two minutes later pushed the lead to 66-58 but the Bucs managed just two points over the final 3:40. Xavian Stapleton’s 3-pointer with 51 seconds left pulled the Owls within two at 68-66.
Stapleton was able to get off a final three-pointer at the buzzer but the shot bounced off the rim. Stapleton finished with 14 points. Guard Anthony Adger, an upstate native, led FAU with 17 points.
“We started this season with seven new players so these games, these practices, are so beneficial to the growth of this team,” Radebaugh said. “We are thankful to be playing again. We are growing every day. This is a stepping stone for our program. We want to continue to learn how to win tournament games.”