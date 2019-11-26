Charleston Southern placekicker Alex Usry is the Big South Conference special teams player of the year and Bucs safety Cody Cline is the freshman defensive player of the year, the league announced Tuesday.

Usry led the Big South with 19 field goals and 82 points scored, setting school records for made field goals and longest (52) field goal. Cline led all freshmen with 73 total tackles while finishing seventh in passes defended.

In addition to Usry and Cline, CSU placed four other players on the all-conference first-team. Ends Nick Salley and Anton Williams, and tackle Shaundre Mims were defensive selections, along with linebacker J.D. Sosebee.

Mims led the Big South with 10 sacks, a school record, while Salley paced the league with 17.5 tackles for loss. Williams finished in the top three in the conference in sacks, tackles for loss and fumble recoveries while playing in only 10 games.

Sosebee became a three-time all-conference pick after posting 103 tackles in 2019. He finished third on CSU’s career tackle list.

Punter Kyle Reighard and long snapper Ethan Ray also were first-team selections. Reighard led the conference in punting at 43 yards per punt. He also had a conference record 18 punts of more than 50 yards.

Offensive linemen Stephen Haralambis and Zack Evans, and receiver Kameron Brown were second-team offensive selections. Linebacker Justin McIntire was selected to the All-Academic team.

First-year head coach Autry Denson finished as the runner-up in coach of the year balloting behind Monmouth’s Kevin Callahan.

Monmouth quarterback Kenji Behar was voted the Big South offensive player of the year, and Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong was the defensive player of the year.