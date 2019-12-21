The Charleston Southern men’s basketball team hits the holiday break in good spirits after holding off a late rally by Eastern Kentucky for a 76-69 win on Saturday night.
With one game remaining in 2019, next Saturday at home against Piedmont International, the Buccaneers are 5-6 overall, this after a 1-4 start to the season. The Buccaneers played eight of their first 11 games this season on the road and will have five of their next six at home.
“I am so thankful for our schedule. It was really toughened us,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “We’ve been on the road for 19 days. We played eight of our first 11 games on the road, and this team has turned that into a positive. Our toughness tonight was very evident.”
Junior wing Phlandrous Fleming had his best overall game of the season, scoring 20 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists.
“I thought Phlandrous was amazing tonight,” Radebaugh said. “He was our leader on the court. I was really impressed not only with his play but with his poise at the end of the game. He made winning plays.”
Sophomore Dontrell Shuler added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Travis Anderson and Ty Jones each added 13 points.
CSU shot 69 percent, hitting eight 3-pointers, in the first half to build a 45-33 lead. The margin would reach as much as 16 points at several stages during the second half before sloppy play allowed EKU back into the game. CSU finished with 13 second-half turnovers and 20 for the game.
“Early in the game, we were moving the ball, sharing the ball, getting to the paint and making open 3s,” Radebaugh said. “In the second half, we played well until the last four minutes. Certainly, we have a lot to work on in our end game against good pressure. I thought Eastern did a good job of putting extreme pressure on us, but we hit enough shots to win.”
EKU got as close as four points in the final two minutes, but CSU held off the charge with free throws. The Bucs shot 56.3 percent from the floor for the game.
Eastern Kentucky dropped to 3-9 overall with their seventh straight loss.
“Great team win tonight,” Radebaugh said. “Really tough environment against a desperate Eastern Kentucky team. It’s a quality win on the road and that means a lot.”