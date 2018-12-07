Charleston Southern head football coach Mark Tucker has resigned, athletic director Jeff Barber announced Friday.
"I want to thank Mark for his hard work and commitment to CSU and the Buccaneers for the past six seasons and we wish him nothing but the very best," Barber said in a release from the school.
In two seasons as head coach, Tucker compiled an 11-11 record and a 6-4 mark in Big South games. The Bucs went 5-6 this season, which ended with a 43-14 loss to The Citadel.
Tucker served as the quarterback coach from 2013-16 prior to assuming the role of head coach after Jamey Chadwell left the team to join the coaching staff at Coastal Carolina.
During Tucker's tenure under Chadwell, he was an integral part of a staff that completely transformed CSU football. The Bucs captured the 2016 Big South regular-season title and a pair of FCS playoff berths over the span and were ranked in the top 25 for 22 consecutive weeks during the stretch.
A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Zane Vance will serve as interim coach while the search is conducted.