There is no championship to be won or postseason bid on the line when Charleston Southern plays Campbell on Saturday in the Buccaneers' final game of the season.

Still, for CSU, which is 5-6 after winning three straight games, the opportunity to finish with a .500 record after an 0-4 start would be among the most important things to play for in coach Autry Denson's first year as head football coach.

The game, which begins at 3:30 p.m. at CSU Stadium, marks the final game for 17 seniors, a group that has played for three different coaching staffs during their tenure.

And several seniors are closing in on career milestones as they make their way up the lists of records in school history.

Denson goes into every game with a simple thought process, “to finish 1-0 every Saturday.” That goal becomes even more important as he looks to take his program into the offseason on a high note.

“First off, it’s about these seniors and the legacy they are going to leave,” Denson said. “With all they have been through, to put their trust into another coaching staff, we want to play this game to honor them.

“Football is about life lessons. They have gained confidence in the belief that if they trust in God and work hard, they can come out on the other side of anything. We are blessed to have them and we owe it to them to do everything we can to build on their legacy.”

CSU’s defense can break the Big South Conference record for sacks in a season with three on Saturday. The defense, with 20 sacks in the last three games, now has 32 for the season. The current record of 34 sacks was set by CSU in 2017.

Shaundre Mims currently leads the conference with nine sacks. Senior linebacker J.D. Sosebee needs five tackles to reach 100 for the season, a feat accomplished only six other times in school history. With 11 tackles, Sosebee can finish second on the school’s all-time tackle chart.

Wide receiver Kameron Brown has 15 career touchdown receptions, which ties for second-best in school history. The school record is 19, set by Maurice Price.

A win on Saturday would send the senior class out with a 14-7 record in Big South games.

However, with all of the individual accomplishments on the line, the game comes down to an opportunity to avoid a losing season. That prospect was on the mind of very few a month ago.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work,” Denson said. “I think we have unbelievable young people here. They bought into a culture. When things weren’t going well, their response was to bond together and fight. They had a great determination to finish strong.

“I’ve been saying all year that I felt we were a pretty good football team. We played a really tough early schedule but I feel like it’s all a part of the process. I don’t think anyone is playing better than we are right now. We have played at a very high level.”

Campbell (6-4, 3-2 in Big South) has lost three consecutive games, including a one-point loss to North Alabama and a three-point loss to Kennesaw State.