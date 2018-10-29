After a strong finish to the 2017-18 season, the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team enters this one with eyes on the big prize.
CSU won eight of its final 11 games last season, moving from last place in the Big South Conference standings to a tie for fifth place by the time the league tournament rolled around. That finish left CSU with a 15-16 record, and with four returning starters back, coach Barclay Radebaugh sees no reason why this year’s team cannot contend for the top spot in the Big South Conference.
“I thought in February we were the best team in our league,” said Radebaugh, who begins his 14th season as the school’s career win leader at 175 victories. “I think we have built our program back after winning those couple of Big South titles (2013, 2015) to where we can again compete for a championship.
“I know one thing for sure about this team. They will absolutely play their hearts out every night. I don’t want to predict how many games we win but I can guarantee this team will lay it on the line every night.”
Leading the charge is junior guard Christian Keeling. Keeling averaged 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season and became only the fifth player in conference history to reach 1,000 career points after two seasons.
Keeling is the unquestioned leader of this year’s team and takes that role seriously.
“I have to be the guy that shows leadership and calm when things get tough and I love being in that role,” Keeling said. “But I don’t have to be the guy that scores all the points. We have a lot of talent on this team. I am all about winning games. If we win with me scoring 10 points, I am happy. This is our team to make a run.”
Another key returner is 6-4 sophomore wing Phlandrous Fleming, Jr., who averaged 10.6 points and was named to the league’s all-freshman team last year.
Sophomore Deontaye Buskey, who made 14 starts last season, is starting the season at point guard. Newcomer Dontrell Shuler, a 6-3 freshman, has been very good during the preseason and will see extensive minutes as well. Junior transfer Nate Louis and 6-5 freshman Jamir Moore also will see playing time on the perimeter.
Senior Travis McConico returns as a starting forward with a very dependable perimeter jump shot. McConico averaged 10.2 points per game a year ago. Sophomore Sean Price also returns as a small forward/wing.
Ty Jones, a 6-6 sophomore, had 15 starts at the power forward spot, averaging 6.4 points per game. Around him are talented freshmen Sadarius Bowser (6-9), Duncan LeXander (6-8) and Timmy Sellers (6-8).
With eight newcomers in the program, Radebaugh has been pleasantly surprised at how well the team has developed chemistry on and off the floor. He says the team is ahead of where he had hoped in terms of their attitude, especially on the defensive end.
“This team genuinely loves to compete and they are not afraid to be coached hard,” Radebaugh said. “They have picked up our system quickly and we are seeing daily improvement.
“I’m not having to manufacture excitement about this team. I am genuinely excited for this group. I love coming to practice every day because I know I have a group of guys who will give me what I want in terms of effort and attitude.”
CSU will have early non-conference games against Florida, Marquette and Clemson, as well as road games at Furman and North Florida.
Charleston Southern
Last season: 15-16, 9-9 (T-5th in Big South)
Coach: Barclay Radebaugh, 175-222 in 13 seasons at CSU
Notable: Junior guard Christian Keeling is only the fifth player in Big South history to score 1,000 points in his first two seasons … CSU will play games at Florida, Marquette and Clemson this season.
CSU men’s schedule
Nov. 6 Columbia Int’l 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9 at Florida 7 p.m.
Nov. 13 S.C. State 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 at Middle Tennessee 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 Trinity Baptist 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 Coppin State 3:30 p.m.*
Nov. 27 at Marquette 8 p.m.
Dec. 1 North Florida 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 at Furman 7 p.m.
Dec. 15 at North Florida 5 p.m.
Dec. 18 at Clemson 7 p.m.
Dec. 21 Johnson & Wales 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 Piedmont Int’l 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 5 High Point 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 at Hampton 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 at Longwood 3 p.m.
Jan. 19 Campbell 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 at Radford 7 p.m.
Jan. 26 Gardner-Webb 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 30 Presbyterian 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2 at USC Upstate 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 7 Winthrop 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 at UNC Asheville 2 p.m.
Feb. 13 at Gardner-Webb 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 Radford 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 21 USC Upstate 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 at Winthrop 2 p.m.
Feb. 27 UNC Asheville 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 2 at Presbyterian 4 p.m.
Mar.5-10 Big South Tournament
*at Wofford