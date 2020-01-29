Charleston Southern sophomore guard Dontrell Shuler announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in a Twitter post on Wednesday night.
Shuler has missed the last four games due to suspension but was CSU’s leading scorer at 17.9 points per game through 15 games.
“With strong thought and consideration, I have decided to submit my name into the transfer portal with an amicable decision to do what’s best for my career,” Shuler wrote. “I have nothing but love for the teachers and staff of Charleston Southern University. Many have taught me much and it will not be disregarded.”
CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh termed Shuler’s absence over the last four games as a “coach’s decision” but would never elaborate publicly on the reasons. Shuler has not dressed out nor has he been on the bench in CSU’s last four games, all wins.
Radebaugh issued a statement via text message stating, “after several meetings with Dontrell, we came to a mutual decision that it would be best for Dontrell to enter the transfer portal. We appreciate Dontrell’s contributions to our program and wish him nothing but the best. We will continue to support and pray for Dontrell as he moves forward.”
Charleston Southern, 11-9 overall and 5-3 in the Big South Conference, hosts Big South leader Winthrop on Thursday night.