Charleston Southern freshman football player dies

Charleston Southern freshman football player Joe Bradshaw has died, the school said on March 19.
Bradshaw, a wide receiver from St. Augustine, Fla., was not on campus when he died on the evening of March 18, according to CSU. The school said the circumstances of his death are under investigation.
Bradshaw was a preferred walk-on who came to the Bucs by way of Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He paced St. Johns County with 51 receptions while playing under the tutelage of former CSU quarterback and Big South Hall of Famer Collin Drafts.
Bradshaw, an engineering major, did not play in the Bucs' season opener March 13 at Kennesaw State.
CSU's counseling services and campus ministries teams are available for anyone on campus who needs emotional and spiritual guidance during this time. The university plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.
"The thoughts and prayers of our entire Buccaneer family are with the Bradshaw family, our football team, and our coaching staff at this very difficult time," CSU athletics director Jeff Barber said in a statement.
Head football coach Autry Denson added his condolences and referred to Bradshaw as "an exceptional young man."
"It is imperative that we not judge or allow circumstances to define who Joe was as a person. Not only would that in and of itself be a tragedy, but it also would not accurately portray who Joe really was. Jo Jo was a phenomenal young man, son, student, and teammate.
"He was such a proud member of our Charleston Southern Football ministry that even wrist surgery a few weeks ago could not keep him away from his football family. Later on that same day, after his surgery, this dude was spotted in the parking lot attempting to attend a team meeting that he was excused from. I could go on and on about Joe, but what is most important is that we remember him for who he was.
"He was a child of God, that unapologetically loved other people in a manner that was honoring to God. To say he will be missed would be an understatement, but we will trust God to strengthen us and his family to honor his memory by using every day that God gives us to keep a big 'Jo Jo' smile on our face and love like he did. Our continued prayers and support are with his family, friends, and teammates. Jo Jo may be physically gone, but he will never be forgotten. We are better because of the times we were blessed to share with our Jo Jo."