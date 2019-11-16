Finally. The Charleston Southern football team earned a victory with no drama or late game heroics.
The Buccaneers posted their third straight win and improved to 5-6 on the season with a 27-7 win at Presbyterian on Saturday, scoring early and holding the Blue Hose scoreless until the final minute of the game.
Kendrick Bell rushed for a career-high 123 yards and the CSU defense limited the Blue Hose to 292 total yards.
“The guys came out and got off to a fast start and the defense played lights out,” CSU coach Autry Denson said. “We had a very solid day in every phase today. Real good performance by our guys.
“The offensive line was coming off the ball early and KB was the beneficiary of what the line was doing up front.”
CSU’s defense followed up last week’s strong performance in an overtime win over Hampton with a stifling effort on Saturday. The Bucs tallied 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks, combining for 69 yards in losses. The Blue Hose mustered only 37 yards on the ground.
Linebacker Edward King had nine tackles, a sack and an interception. End Anton Williams had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.
“(Defensive coordinator) Zane Vance and our defensive coaches have set a standard on defense and we hold those guys to a standard,” Denson said. “What we are seeing on Saturday is what we see during the week of preparation.”
The Bucs scored twice in the opening period on a 7-yard pass from Jack Chambers to Jaquan Williams, and a 28-yard pass from Darius Douglas to Kameron Brown for a 14-0 lead just 10 minutes into the game.
Chambers finished the day with 92 passing yards and 48 yards on the ground.
Jamari Dunbar’s two-yard run five seconds into the second quarter pushed the lead to 21-0. Alex Usry added field goals of 51 and 42 yards in the second half, giving the redshirt sophomore a school-record 17 field goals this season.
“Alex has been our most consistent scorer this season,” Denson said. “When we have favorable field position, he has been very reliable in terms of getting us points.”
CSU’s previous three wins this season came by five points over North Alabama, three points over Gardner-Webb, and an overtime win last week over Hampton.
The Buccaneers conclude the 2019 season with a home game against Campbell next Saturday. A win would secure a .500 record after an 0-4 start. It will also be the final home for CSU’s senior class.
“Nothing changes from week to week for us,” Denson said. “Right now, it’s just good to see our guys playing with a lot of confidence and seeing them have fun.”