Charleston Southern football team eager to play even in a 'COVID world'

As college football decision-makers come to grips with a season during a pandemic, the young men who play the games are sweating through summer workouts in preparation.

And they are trusting in those decision-makers to keep them safe.

"We've got excellent people in this program and we also trust God's plan," Charleston Southern senior linebacker Justin McIntire said Tuesday during the Big South Conference's virtual media day. "We feel like with people like coach (Autry) Denson, and our athletic director and position coaches, we know for a fact that if there's anything that will jeopardize our health or our livelihood, they wouldn't send us out there.

"So we put our faith in them and their decision-making."

The coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports in March, wiping out the NCAA basketball tournament and spring championships. As cases surge in some parts of the country while the school year approaches, five of 13 FCS football conferences have canceled or postponed their fall football seasons.

The NCAA Board of Governors could decide on Aug. 4 whether to cancel or postpone fall championships, including the 24-team FCS playoffs. The Big South Conference is one of the FCS leagues still planning to play this fall, even though league members Hampton and Monmouth have decided to move their seasons to the spring.

Players interviewed at the Big South media day said they felt comfortable about shedding sweat and blood on the practice field and in games this fall, despite the threat of COVID-19.

"Personally, I feel like our coaching staff and trainers have done a really good job of handling it," said Charleston Southern receiver Garris Schwarting, a graduate student from Bamberg. "They've made everyday life feel normal, and I feel like I've lived my normal life since the virus.

"I'm looking forward to playing, and I hope we do play."

CSU coach Autry Denson, whose team was picked third in the Big South preseason poll, said he feels good about how the Bucs have handled the virus situation thus far, though he did not give specifics on testing results. He said CSU is three weeks into its summer workout session with 97 players on campus to work out and attend summer school.

"I feel like once you make the decision, you move forward as if you expect things to go according to plan," said Denson, whose team was 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big South in his debut season a year ago. "I'm the type of person who always expects things to work out, and I'm surprised when they don't.

"I always look at the positive, and as long as we take the proper precautions and safety is adhered to, we are expecting to compete."

Campbell University quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams is the Big South preseason offensive player of the year.

"There's a lot of stuff going on today, and that can be overwhelming to athletes," he said. "But our coach has done a great job of having us come together and embrace the family, and understand that we must protect the bubble.

"We have trust within the team that everybody will do their job," Williams said. "Wear the mask when you are out, or just stay in and be around each other. That's really where the confidence comes from to go out and compete."

At Campbell, which is in Buies Creek, N.C., coach Mike Minter said players have been on campus since June 15, with two positive tests for COVID-19 among players and one on the coaching staff.

"It can be done, because we've done it here for the last month and a half," Minter said.

Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said there have been positive tests for COVID-19 reported among the league's football programs, though he did not have exact numbers. He said the conference is working on testing guidelines to implement throughout the season, but also said COVID-19 is now a fact of life in college athletics.

"You are going to have positive cases," Kallander said. "We want to keep transmission to a minimum, but it's going to be with us, and we have to live in a COVID world. We'll have some games that could be postponed or canceled, but all athletics can't live in a bubble."

In the end, Kallander said, the ability to test effectively may be what makes or breaks the college football season.

"The biggest challenge is the testing, no question about it," he said. "Availability, how quickly we can get the results, just being able to logistically manage it in terms of the number of tests we have to conduct on a regular basis. There are a number of issues, but clearly the testing issue is the biggest challenge for us at this point."

Scheduling will be an ongoing challenge, as the Big South already has lost some 15 games from its original slate. Charleston Southern has lost conference games against Monmouth and Hampton, and a non-conference game against Division II North Greenville.

Kallander said Robert Morris, slated to enter the Big South in 2021, could play conference games this season. The Big South has a meeting set for Wednesday in which scheduling will be discussed.

Another big date is Aug. 4, when the NCAA Board of Governors could vote to delay fall championships, including the FCS playoffs. That could impact FCS conferences' decisions on whether to play in the fall.

"We've talked about spring ball a little bit, but that's always been a last resort for us," Kallander said. "Some of that will depend on what is happening around us. Obviously we don't want to be the only conference out there left standing.

"Playoffs are important, and we feel like we are in a position to compete for a national championship, so we want to be able to do that. But most important is what do our student-athletes want to do, and what's best for them."

All-Big South

Defensive linemen Nick Salley, Anton Williams and Shaundre Mims led nine Charleston Southern players named to the preseason all-conference squad.

Others are defensive back Cody Cline, placekicker Alex Usry and long snapper Ethan Ray, all on the first team. Quarterback Jack Chambers, offensive lineman JT Melton, and wide receiver Garris Schwarting were all named honorable mention.

Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong were named preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.