One week after notching its first win of the season, Charleston Southern opens Big South Conference play at two-time defending champion Kennesaw State.

After four consecutive losses, the Buccaneers rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Savannah State, 24-19, last Saturday. First-year head coach Autry Denson earned his first-ever win as a head coach, having spent his entire coaching career as an assistant.

Denson received the obligatory Gatorade bath as the final seconds ticked down, a moment he says he will never forget. However, the coach was back to business by Sunday.

“It was cool on Saturday night and we enjoyed it, but in this business you have to turn the page pretty quick so it was back to work,” Denson said. “It was exciting to see. Always excited to see our guys take another step together.

“That has been the point all year, just getting over the hump where the belief met the reality. The goal is to be 1-0 after every game."

You can bet this week’s opponent has Denson’s full attention. Kennesaw State, currently ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches poll, will be the fourth ranked opponent that CSU has faced this season. The Owls are 4-1 with their lone loss coming against Kent State.

“They’re the champs,” Denson said. “If you can’t get up for this game, you don’t deserve to play football. Kennesaw State is who they are. I love playing on the road anyway so that will be pretty cool. It’s a chance to see what we’re made of.”

CSU faces a daunting task in trying to slow down a Kennesaw State offense that leads all of FCS football in rushing at 369.8 yards per game. The Owls average 467 yards in total offense per game.

The Buccaneers struggled early in the season against the run but have improved of late. Kennesaw State rolled up more than 300 yards on the ground in last year’s meeting.

On the other side of the ball, the Owls boast the nation’s top defense, allowing only 230.4 total yards per game. That defense is ranked in the top 25 among FCS schools in five other defensive categories.

Charleston Southern redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers is coming off a game of mixed results in last week’s win. Chambers was intercepted three times and lost a fumble, yet threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

True freshman Ross Malmgren started the game against The Citadel two weeks but did not dress out last week. It would appear he is headed for a redshirt season. Former Berkeley quarterback Darius Douglas, a transfer from South Carolina, was listed as the backup last week.

“Jack is our quarterback,” Denson stated. “He has earned the right to be the quarterback of this football team.”

Senior running back Ronnie Harris rushed for a career-high 120 yards against Savannah State and has secured his spot as the top option in the running game.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is 3 p.m. at Kennesaw State's Fifth Third Bank Stadium.