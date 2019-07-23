Charleston South Football coach20 PRINT SECONDARY.JPG (copy)
Charleston Southern's new head football coach Autry Denson watches his team run drills during spring practice last March. CSU was picked third in the Big South Conference preseason poll on Tuesday. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Charleston Southern in its first year with former Notre Dame and NFL running back Autry Denson as head football coach was picked to finish third at the Big South Conference media day kickoff luncheon on Tuesday in Charlotte.

The Bucs were picked behind behind Kennesaw State and Monmouth. Kennesaw State, the two-time defending conference champion, received 14 of 20 first-place votes.

Monmouth garnered five first-place votes and CSU tallied the other vote.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Zack Evans represented CSU on the preseason first-team all-conference list for offense while redshirt senior linebacker J.D. Sosebee was a first-team selection on defense.

Punter Kyle Reighard was an honorable mention selection.

Kennesaw State placed six players on the first-team, including five on defense, while Monmouth had three first-team selections on offense.

Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong was tabbed as the preseason defensive player of the year while Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar was the choice as offensive player of the year.

2019 Big South Football preseason poll

1. Kennesaw State (14) 134

2. Monmouth (5) 122

3. Charleston Southern (1) 79

4. Campbell 74

5. Gardner-Webb 67

6. Hampton 64

7. Presbyterian 21

*North Alabama is ineligible for league title as first-year member

2019 Big South preseason all-conference

Offense

QB Kenji Bahar, R-Sr., Monmouth

RB Juwon Farri, Soph., Monmouth

RB Pete Guerriero, R.-Jr., Monmouth

WR Caleb Snead, R-Soph., Campbell

WR Keith Pearson, Jr., Presbyterian

WR Jakobi Byrd, R-Soph., North Alabama

TE Michael Wooten, R-Sr., Campbell

OL Zack Evans, R-Sr., Charleston Southern

OL Jacob Cuddington, R-Sr., Campbell

OL Brandon Leahey, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

OL Gibril Ghee, R-Sr., Hampton

OL Matt Price, R-Sr., Campbell

Defense

DL Damien Dozier, R-Jr., Campbell

DL John Singleton, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb

DL Desmond Johnson, R-Sr., Kennesaw State

DL Andrew Butcher, Sr., Kennesaw State

LB Bryson Armstrong, R-Jr., Kennesaw State

LB J.D. Sosebee, R-Sr., Charleston Southern

LB Colby Campbell, Jr., Presbyterian

DB Tymere Berry, R-Sr., Monmouth

DB Dorian Walker, Sr., Kennesaw State

DB Cincere Mason, R-Soph., Kennesaw State

DB Dorian Jones, Soph., Campbell

Special Teams

PK Matt Mosquera, Sr., Monmouth

P Brad Dennis, R-Sr., Campbell

KR Isaac Foster, Soph., Kennesaw State

PR Isaac Foster, Soph., Kennesaw State

LS Ethan Ray, R-Jr., Charleston Southern

Honorable Mention

Christian Lopez, QB, North Alabama; Shaquil Terry, RB, Kennesaw State; Ronald Bell, WR, Hampton; Eli Teeselink, OL, Presbyterian; Josh Ramseur, DL, Gardner-Webb; Jarrett Nagy, LB, Presbyterian; Charlie Patrick, LB, Kennesaw State; Justin Terry, DB, Monmouth; Colin Gray, PK, Campbell; Kyle Reighard, P, Charleston Southern; Jackson Hayes, LS, Campbell

Offensive player of the year

Kenji Bahar, QB, Monmouth

Defensive player of the year

Bryson Armstrong, LB, Kennesaw State

