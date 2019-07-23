Charleston Southern in its first year with former Notre Dame and NFL running back Autry Denson as head football coach was picked to finish third at the Big South Conference media day kickoff luncheon on Tuesday in Charlotte.
The Bucs were picked behind behind Kennesaw State and Monmouth. Kennesaw State, the two-time defending conference champion, received 14 of 20 first-place votes.
Monmouth garnered five first-place votes and CSU tallied the other vote.
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Zack Evans represented CSU on the preseason first-team all-conference list for offense while redshirt senior linebacker J.D. Sosebee was a first-team selection on defense.
Punter Kyle Reighard was an honorable mention selection.
Kennesaw State placed six players on the first-team, including five on defense, while Monmouth had three first-team selections on offense.
Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong was tabbed as the preseason defensive player of the year while Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar was the choice as offensive player of the year.
2019 Big South Football preseason poll
1. Kennesaw State (14) 134
2. Monmouth (5) 122
3. Charleston Southern (1) 79
4. Campbell 74
5. Gardner-Webb 67
6. Hampton 64
7. Presbyterian 21
*North Alabama is ineligible for league title as first-year member
2019 Big South preseason all-conference
Offense
QB Kenji Bahar, R-Sr., Monmouth
RB Juwon Farri, Soph., Monmouth
RB Pete Guerriero, R.-Jr., Monmouth
WR Caleb Snead, R-Soph., Campbell
WR Keith Pearson, Jr., Presbyterian
WR Jakobi Byrd, R-Soph., North Alabama
TE Michael Wooten, R-Sr., Campbell
OL Zack Evans, R-Sr., Charleston Southern
OL Jacob Cuddington, R-Sr., Campbell
OL Brandon Leahey, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb
OL Gibril Ghee, R-Sr., Hampton
OL Matt Price, R-Sr., Campbell
Defense
DL Damien Dozier, R-Jr., Campbell
DL John Singleton, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb
DL Desmond Johnson, R-Sr., Kennesaw State
DL Andrew Butcher, Sr., Kennesaw State
LB Bryson Armstrong, R-Jr., Kennesaw State
LB J.D. Sosebee, R-Sr., Charleston Southern
LB Colby Campbell, Jr., Presbyterian
DB Tymere Berry, R-Sr., Monmouth
DB Dorian Walker, Sr., Kennesaw State
DB Cincere Mason, R-Soph., Kennesaw State
DB Dorian Jones, Soph., Campbell
Special Teams
PK Matt Mosquera, Sr., Monmouth
P Brad Dennis, R-Sr., Campbell
KR Isaac Foster, Soph., Kennesaw State
PR Isaac Foster, Soph., Kennesaw State
LS Ethan Ray, R-Jr., Charleston Southern
Honorable Mention
Christian Lopez, QB, North Alabama; Shaquil Terry, RB, Kennesaw State; Ronald Bell, WR, Hampton; Eli Teeselink, OL, Presbyterian; Josh Ramseur, DL, Gardner-Webb; Jarrett Nagy, LB, Presbyterian; Charlie Patrick, LB, Kennesaw State; Justin Terry, DB, Monmouth; Colin Gray, PK, Campbell; Kyle Reighard, P, Charleston Southern; Jackson Hayes, LS, Campbell
Offensive player of the year
Kenji Bahar, QB, Monmouth
Defensive player of the year
Bryson Armstrong, LB, Kennesaw State