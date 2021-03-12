Charleston Southern football kicks off season with first game since 2019

Riding a four-game winning streak dating back to the 2019 season, Charleston Southern begins a four-game spring football season March 13 at Kennesaw State.

All four of CSU’s games, played over the next four weeks, will be against fellow Big South Conference members. Of those four teams, the champion will earn a spot in the FCS playoffs.

CSU head coach Autry Denson says picking up where they left off in November 2019 is the primary goal this spring.

“You hope and you pray that we will pick up where we left off. At the end of 2019 we were playing some of the best football in the country,” said Denson, whose team went 6-6 in his first season at CSU. “The guys were buying into the process and that’s really what that first year was about, establishing the championship habits and setting those standards. The expectation is that it will continue. We have had more time to reinforce those habits and those standards. We will see come kickoff.”

CSU spent the fall getting stronger and getting his younger players up to speed. The Bucs had a “fall practice” that mimicked what a spring practice would normally be. The team has spent most of the last month in preseason mode but did have to take a week off in late February due to COVID-19 tracing.

The virus continues to affect college football, with several games already postponed this spring. The Big South Conference announced March 12 that CSU’s home game against Robert Morris scheduled for March 20 has been postponed, along with Monmouth's game at Gardner-Webb scheduled for the same day.

Denson is well aware of the possibilities and uncertainties.

“If I had my wish, I would literally lock them in a room, make them go to class virtually and I would hand deliver their food myself,” he said. “That’s the thing about COVID. I am a person who loves to plan and it has been hard to get anything to go to plan. We are trusting God but I really don’t know how anyone can keep this from affecting you. It seems to show up at the most inopportune time.”

A look at the Bucs' two-deep roster shows a fairly experienced team overall. A total of 24 players listed on the two-deep are either juniors, redshirt juniors, seniors, redshirt seniors or graduates. Fourteen players are true freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

“Been pleased with a lot of the young guys,” Denson said. “Those guys are the ones that have benefitted most from the long extension. They really aren’t freshmen now. They have been in the weight room and have been through the fall and winter. For those guys, who normally come in with a shortened calendar in the fall, it’s hard to consider them freshmen by now.”

Denson says the same six players selected as team captains for what was to be the 2020 season will remain captains. Those include quarterback Jack Chambers, linebacker Justin McIntire, defensive end Nick Salley, receivers Garris Schwarting and Geoffrey Wall, and long snapper Ethan Ray.

“We are really looking forward to seeing our guys get a chance to go up against somebody else and I know our guys are itchy,” Denson said. “Just really trying to keep those guys focused in on our preparation. We have been at it for a while so what you don’t want to happen is they take things for granted just to skip forward to the game."

CSU SEASON OPENER

Who: Charleston Southern at Kennesaw State

When: 1 p.m., March 13

Records: CSU (0-0), Kennesaw State (1-0)

Streaming: ESPN+