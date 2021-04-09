Charleston Southern football finally gets to play on home field

Charleston Southern will play its first home football game since the 2019 season when the Bucs host Robert Morris this weekend.

The game is set for noon at Buccaneer Field on April 10. No tickets will be sold to the general public due to COVID-19 precautions.

Charleston Southern didn't play in the fall because of the virus, instead playing a limited schedule this spring. The Bucs are 0-2 with losses at Kennesaw State and Monmouth. Robert Morris also is 0-2 this spring.

CSU vs. Robert Morris When: Noon, April 10 Where: Buccaneer Field, North Charleston Records: Charleston Southern (0-2), Robert Morris (0-2) Streaming: ESPN+

“Overall, we're just not getting it done on both sides of the ball,” CSU head coach Autry Denson said. “We have to play complimentary football in all three phases. That’s something I have talked about and something we will continue to work at. Opportunities were there and it’s up to me, and our staff, and our players to take advantage of those opportunities.”

The Bucs' losses have come against two of the best teams in the Big South Conference.

“We opened up with the No. 9 team in the country (Kennesaw State) and then played the team that beat them (Monmouth). I like playing these games because it tells me where we are and what we have to work on. We are striving to be where those guys are,” he said.”

The biggest positive of the spring to date has been his team’s effort.

“Our heart,” said Denson of his team’s biggest strength. “They’re going to fight. One thing I know is that our guys will come out and play hard. We aren’t having effort issues, we are having execution issues.

“Now when we go into the summer knowing where we are and what we have to work on. I love where we are at. I don’t enjoy losing. I hate losing. But when you try to understand the process and where we are trying to go, this is a very necessary step that we have to take to get there.”

CSU hopes to get its running game going against Robert Morris, which has allowed 264 rushing yards per game. The Bucs are averaging just 56 rushing yards per game.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers has been CSU’s primary offensive threat in two games, passing for 501 yards and three touchdowns. But Chambers has spent too much time on his back or in scramble mode.

“I’ll be the first to say that our offensive line has not played the way they needed to play,” Denson said. “Football comes down to blocking and tackling, winning in the trenches. We aren’t winning in the trenches on both sides of the ball. If we can get that taken care of, we will be all right.”