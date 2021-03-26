Charleston Southern football faces Monmouth with heavy hearts and renewed spirit

Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson often speaks to the “why” of his program. That word came up again last week after the Buccaneers lost one of their own, freshman receiver Joe Bradshaw.

"We have another why, another reason why we are playing this spring season, and another why in dedicating this to Joe and his family,” Denson said.

As the Buccaneers prepared for their game at Monmouth on March 27, Denson and his coaching staff also worked to make sure the players were taken care of from a mental health standpoint. The coach said having a game to play, in many ways, helped that process.

“We are really looking forward to getting back on the field to where we can get some normalcy,” Denson said. “Obviously, with everything that happened, we are just looking forward to getting some normalcy for our players and for our coaching staff as well.

“This is not something you have in the handbook and it’s not something you want to have a lot of experience with. We’re just doing what we do. Our guys trust us and the guys have been open enough to share their feelings, to come to us and ask for help if they need it.”

A freshman receiver from St. Augustine, Florida, Bradshaw died March 19 at Trident Medical Center after losing consciousness while at an off-campus apartment. He was 19.

The cause of death is pending further investigation by the North Charleston Police Dept., and no foul play is suspected.

Denson has been pleased and inspired by the way his team has handled the loss of a teammate. He says tragedy is yet another lesson in faith through adversity.

"Our guys have done a phenomenal job. We will keep leading by following Christ and we will get through this,” he said.

The Bucs will wear 'JB84' decals on their helmets for the remaining three games of this spring and during the fall season.

The Buccaneers are 0-1 this spring, losing to Kennesaw State, 24-19, two weeks ago. CSU rallied for two touchdowns in the last eight minutes of the game to put themselves in a position to win. Quarterback Jack Chambers accounted for all three of CSU’s scores with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Monmouth has yet to play a game this spring after games against Robert Morris and Gardner-Webb were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Monmouth is the defending Big South Conference champion from the 2019 season.

“The one way we can honor him (Bradshaw) is the way we play on Saturday and the way we live every day,” Denson said.

CSU at Monmouth

When: 1 p.m., March 27

Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

Records: CSU (0-1), Monmouth (0-0)

Streaming: ESPN+