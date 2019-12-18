Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson announced the addition of four new players Wednesday morning as the December early signing period began.

The Buccaneers’ class features two players from Georgia, one from Florida, and one from South Carolina. The class also features a pair of offensive linemen, while adding talent at both linebacker and in the offensive backfield.

Abbeville High running back JD Moore is the in-state representative of the early class. Moore rushed for 1,289 yards, averaging 9.1 yards per carry, with 18 touchdowns in 2019.

A pair of offensive linemen will join the fold. Eric Aldridge, Jr., was a two-time all-region selection at Americus-Sumter High in Americus, Georgia. Lee Matthews is a two-time All-District selection out of Palmetto High in Palmetto, Florida.

The lone defensive early signee is linebacker Tylan Hollis of Manchester, Georgia. Hollis earned all-state honors this Fall while posting 91 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

“We were unbelievably blessed to add four unbelievably talented players to our family today as a part of the December signing class,” Denson said. “You can never have enough big guys, and we added two athletic people-movers up front in Eric (Aldridge) and Lee (Mathews). We’ve also added a playmaker who can make people miss and help us create mismatches all over the field in JD (Moore).”

He added, “You win championships with defense. Getting Tylan (Hollis) was exciting for our defense and he can run all over the field and adds a hard-hitting presence to our team.”

CSU looks to build off a strong finish to Denson’s inaugural season at the helm of the Bucs in 2019. CSU wrapped up Big South play with a winning record for the fourth consecutive season, while finishing 2019 winning five of their last six games to finish at 6-6.

The Buccaneers will announce the 2020 complete football schedule in early January.

Charleston Southern signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (Last school)

Jordan Moore Ath 5-11 180 Abbeville, S.C. (Abbeville HS)

Eric Aldridge OL 6-3 285 Americus, Ga. (Americus-Sumter HS)

Lee Matthews OL 6-4 300 Palmetto, Fla. (Palmetto HS)

Tylan Hollis LB 5-11 192 Manchester, Ga. (Manchester HS)