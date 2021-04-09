Charleston Southern fires women's basketball coach

Charleston Southern will not renew the contract of women's basketball coach Fred Applin, the school announced April 9.

"On behalf of Charleston Southern University, we thank Fred for his service and dedication to our university for the past nine years," CSU athletics director Jeff Barber said in a statement. "We wish him and his family the very best in the days ahead."

In his nine seasons with the Buccaneers, Applin compiled a 67-178 overall record (39-123 in Big South Conference games). The Bucs were 6-17 this past season, losing their last 12 games.

"I would thank my Lord and Savior for the opportunity to have been the head coach at Charleston Southern University for the past nine years," Applin said. "I would like to thank my wife and family for all their support. To all the players, coaches and Charleston Southern University, thank you for everything."

During his time at CSU, Applin led the Bucs to the Big South tournament semifinals in 2017 and 2019, as well as an appearance in the 2017 Women's Basketball Invitational (WBI), just the third postseason berth in program history. The Bucs also posted four 10-win seasons in the last six years, while tying the program record for single-season wins with 18 in 2017.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, the school said. Assistant coach Deion Craig will serve as the interim head coach while the search is conducted.