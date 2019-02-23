ROCK HILL - Adam Pickett converted a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds left in the second overtime to help lead host Winthrop over Charleston Southern 80-78 on Saturday afternoon at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Christian Keeling drilled the tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining in the second overtime period to tie the game. The junior guard's moon shot from behind the arc led immediately to a Winthrop timeout.
On the ensuing possession, Pickett drove the lane and drew a foul, leading to the game-winning free throw attempts from the line. CSU (13-14, 7-7 Big South) was unable to get off a shot on its final possession as the Bucs' pass was intercepted by Bjorn Broman.
"The last few weeks has been really impressive for us, and every goal is still out there on the table. What an effort for us to come in here and play with such effort and courage in a really tough environment," CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. "I'm really thankful for the heart and the toughness of that group out there on the court. It really speaks to their character. We had terrific execution late and really proud of our effort. Sad we didn't win, but really a lot that we can take away from this game."
Dontrell Shuler sent the game into overtime with a jumper with 19 seconds left at the end of regulation to tie it at 68. Pickett sent the game into the second overtime with a jumper in the paint with five seconds left in the first overtime period.
Keeling picked up his third consecutive double-double as the junior guard scored 22 points and 12 rebounds. Phlandrous Fleming added his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Ty Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Pickett paced the Eagles (18-10, 10-5) with 20 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles completed the season sweep over the Bucs. Broman added 15 points and four 3-pointers, while Josh Ferguson added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Winthrop took a 35-32 lead at halftime thanks to a 12-2 run that overcame an early 10-0 run by the Buccaneers.
In the second half, neither team was able to build more than a four-point advantage. The Eagles went up by four with 1:23 to play in the second half on a short jumper by Ferguson. Jones answered with a jumper to cut the lead to 68-66 with 57 seconds to go. Following a Winthrop turnover, Shuler drilled the game-tying jumper with 19 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
Both teams went nearly four minutes without scoring in the first overtime before Keeling converted the first of two free throw attempts to put CSU ahead 71-69. But Pickett's jumper in the paint with five seconds remaining sent the game into a second overtime.
Broman connected on a pair of 3-pointers and Pickett drilled a free throw to put Winthrop ahead 78-73 with 1:38 to play in the second overtime.
Jones started the Bucs' late comeback with a jumper in the paint with 1:21 remaining to narrow the gap to 78-75. After Pickett missed a pair of free throws on the ensuing Winthrop possession, Keeling stepped up with another big shot as the junior guard drained his third 3-pointer of the game.
Up next
Charleston Southern closes out the home portion of the season on Wednesday against UNC Asheville for Senior Day. CSU will recognize senior Travis McConico in a pregame ceremony prior to tipoff at 7:30 p.m.