A game-tying shot at the buzzer of regulation by Radford guard Carlik Jones prevented Charleston Southern from a fourth consecutive road win on Saturday afternoon.
Jones’ basket sent the contest into overtime, and the Highlanders outscored CSU 10-7 in the extra period for a 77-74 win. Jones finished with a game-high 28 points, 22 coming in the second half, for Radford (13-9, 8-2 Big South).
CSU lost its second straight game to fall to .500 on the season at 11-11. The Bucs also slipped to 5-5 in conference play.
“We played well enough to win,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “Another overtime game. Last Saturday, we played well in the overtime and won. Today, we didn’t play as well in the overtime. But we have a lot to grow on and a lot to be thankful for.”
With a depleted roster due to injuries and a transfer, five of the seven players who saw action for CSU reached double figures in scoring, led by Deontaye Buskey’s 16 points. Ty Jones added 14 points and Phlandrous Fleming scored 13, while Nate Louis and Travis Anderson scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Fleming added eight assists and seven rebounds for CSU.
Radford, boasting the top field goal percentage defense in the Big South, held CSU to 38.1 percent shooting. The Buccaneers hit 10 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc, with Buskey and Louis each hitting four treys.
The game was closely contested throughout as neither team held more than a seven-point advantage in the game. With Radford leading 65-62 with under a minute to play, Buskey tied the game with a 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining.
It appeared CSU would pull the upset when Fleming made a pair of free throws with four seconds to go. Radford turned the ball over with one tick left on the clock, but Anderson’s attempted long inbounds pass sailed over Buskey’s head and out of bounds.
From under their own basket, Radford inbounded the ball to Jones in the corner, who splashed a baseline jumper as the buzzer sounded to force overtime.
“One of the things I told our team, and this was a heartbreaking loss, is that when you come to play for the Bucs, love is unconditional,” Radebaugh said. “We are going to love you when you do well and we are going to love you when you do bad. You can’t trace the outcome of this game to one decision. There were decisions we made in the first half that hurt our chances. There were bad decisions by me, I could have done better. One mistake by a player did not cost us this game.”
The Highlanders shot 56 percent from the field for the game and outrebounded CSU, 40-28. CSU stayed in the game by hitting 16 of 18 free throws.
CSU will play at Longwood on Thursday and will host Hampton next Saturday. The Bucs lost to both teams earlier this season.