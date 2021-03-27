Charleston Southern falls to Monmouth 35-17

Defending Big South Conference football champion Monmouth looked every bit the part in its initial game of the spring season on Saturday afternoon, dismantling Charleston Southern 35-17.
Monmouth won the league title in 2019 and entered this shortened spring season as the favorite to repeat. CSU head coach Autry Denson was impressed.
“Good Monmouth team, and they had their guys ready to go,” Denson said. “My hat’s off to Kevin (Callahan) and those guys. That was a good, thorough butt-whipping today.”
The Hawks started freshman Tony Muskett at quarterback, who responded with a solid outing by completing 18 of 26 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Muskett combined with Terrance Green on a 70-yard scoring connection to cap Monmouth’s opening drive of the game.
After CSU got a 34-yard field goal from Alex Usry, the Hawks tacked on two more scores for a 21-3 lead.
CSU quarterback Jack Chambers provided nearly all of the offense for the Bucs, completing 31 of 48 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Chambers directed a 97-yard touchdown drive to end the first half, tossing a 16-yard pass to Cayden Jordan to cut the halftime margin to 21-10. Jordan caught four passes for 108 yards in the game.
The Bucs (0-2) struggled to find any success in the running game for the second time this season, finishing the game with only 28 net rushing yards on 27 attempts. CSU mustered only 83 yards rushing in its loss to Kennesaw State two weeks ago.
“We haven’t been able to execute, haven’t been able to establish the line of scrimmage,” Denson said. “You are not going to be able to run the ball if you are not winning in the trenches. We haven’t been able to get it done, and that’s on me. We will fix that.”
Monmouth put the game away with two touchdowns in the third quarter, sparked by running back Juwon Farri, who had three touchdowns and 124 rushing yards in his first action since the 2018 season. Farri was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2018 but missed the 2019 season with an injury.
The Hawks totaled 470 yards in offense, including 173 on the ground.
“That was disappointing because we take a lot of pride in playing really good defense,” Denson said. “Again, they do a really good job of being who they are. They are a big, physical team. They play to their strengths and clearly, from the opening kickoff, those guys were ready to go.”
CSU was playing just eight days after the death of teammate Joe Bradshaw, but Denson refused to say it affected the way his team played on Saturday.
“When you get between those lines, at that point it’s football,” he said. “If anything, we should have played a little more inspired. We should have came out even more fired up, and it’s disappointing that we didn’t.”
CSU will have another break in the four-game spring schedule before hosting Robert Morris on April 10. The season will end with a home game against Gardner-Webb on April 17.