Charleston Southern falls to 1-11 with second straight loss to UNC Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Charleston Southern saw a career performance from Ja’Quavian Florence and four players in double-figure scoring, but UNC Asheville used a late run for the game’s eighth and final lead change to win 83-75 in Big South men’s basketball Friday afternoon.
Charleston Southern (1-11, 0-8 Big South) shot nearly 57 percent from the floor in the first half and led by as many as seven thanks to 13 points from freshman Emorie Knox before UNC Asheville (7-6, 6-2) closed the game on a 16-6 run, including an 11-0 spurt, to complete the sweep.
Florence scored 15 of his career-high 21 points in the second half, finishing a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line as Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 16, Knox added 13 and Sean Price scored 12.
UNC Asheville got 20 points from Taijon Jones for the second-straight contest as five total Bulldogs – LJ Thorpe (18), Trent Stephney (15), Jamon Battle (13) and Lavar Batts Jr. (10) – finished in double figures.
Charleston Southern held the 42-40 lead at the break thanks to a three-point play from Sean Price right before the buzzer. That lead was short-lived as the Bulldogs used a 10-0 run in the first two minutes at 50-42 with 17:17 to play.
Neither side led by more than eight points as the two combined for 48 points in the paint and shot nearly 50 percent in the contest.
Charleston Southern returns home after the quick road trip for a pair of home games against USC Upstate. Tipoff between the Spartans and Bucs in the first game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.