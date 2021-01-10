Charleston Southern falls to 0-6 in Big South with second straight loss to Radford

Charleston Southern finished its third consecutive two-game Big South Conference series with a 68-48 loss to Radford on Sunday, remaining winless in league play.
The Bucs (1-9, 0-6 Big South) opened the conference schedule with all three series at home, but those came against three of the top four teams in the standings. Things do not get easier as CSU faces another upper echelon team, UNC Asheville, with a two-game road series starting Thursday.
In their previous Game 2 losses to Hampton and Winthrop, CSU actually put up a fight, losing both by a basket. After a nine-point loss to Radford on Saturday, CSU battled to a 24-20 halftime deficit on Sunday. But, as opposed to those previous series, things got progressively worse this time around.
CSU managed only five points over the first eight minutes of the second half and the visiting Highlanders (8-6, 7-1) opened a 51-31 lead midway through the second period. The Bucs trailed by as many as 28 in the latter stages of the game and shot just 30.8 percent from the field in the game.
“I thought our defensive effort in the first half was terrific,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “I thought we wore down with our inability to make open shots and our inability to make shots in the pant. That was as good a defense as we have played all year in the first half. We were flying around, getting in the gaps and active hands. We had super energy and communication. As we couldn’t make shots early in the second half, they were able to get downhill on us and we just wore down.”
Senior Phlandrous Fleming again led CSU in scoring with 18 points and was the only Buccaneers player to reach double figures. The Bucs committed 17 turnovers and were outscored 36-8 in the paint by a bigger, more physical Highlanders team.
Dravon Mangum paced Radford with 16 points, but 11 Highlanders reached the scoring column. Radford won the rebounding battle 40-27 and outrebounded CSU 79-58 in the two-game series.
“We’re asking a lot from these guys,” said Radebaugh, who is forced to play three freshmen and a redshirt freshman significant minutes due to injuries. “This is our third two-game series, and we responded well against Hampton and responded well against Winthrop (in the second game).
“Tonight, I felt like we had the ‘want to’ and the passion was there, we just simply couldn’t get it done. We couldn’t get consecutive stops or make consecutive field goals. It’s difficult to win with seven or eight straight possessions without a field goal.”