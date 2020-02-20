Charleston Southern falls flat at home to Campbell, 66-51

Facing the last-place team in the Big South Conference standings, at home and with a chance to solidify themselves as one of the top five teams in the league, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers hit the proverbial wall on Thursday night.

Visiting Campbell, with only four conference wins before Thursday night’s game, made it look easy in posting a 66-51 upset of Charleston Southern.

CSU dropped to 13-15 overall and 7-9 in Big South play. With two games remaining, the Buccaneers remain in contention for a top five finish, which would secure a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

The Camels shot 61 percent from the floor in the first half, building a 41-21 halftime lead, and CSU barely made it any closer over the final 20 minutes.

The wounded Bucs were even more short-handed than before as guard Travis Alexander sat out with an injury. Alexander scored a career-high 21 points in Saturday’s loss to UNC Asheville and CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh was limited to basically six players.

“No excuses,” Radebaugh said. “We didn’t play well. We can sit here all day and make tons of excuses, six players, tired, tons of minutes late in the season. We weren’t ready to play. We didn’t execute up to our standard.

“But these guys, through the season, has exhibited amazing character and amazing fight. They have shown tremendous character in the face of adversity. Tonight, we just didn’t have it. I love this team, but this was not characteristic of who they are and what they are about.”

While Campbell was hitting shot after shot in the first half, CSU managed to shoot just 25 percent, including a 2-for-11 performance from beyond the arc.

The second-half wasn’t much better for CSU. The Bucs managed to get as close as 14 points with 10:44 to play but Campbell held a 56-36 lead with eight minutes left in the game. The Bucs made 4 of 16 shots in the first 14 minutes of the half and finished the game at 28 percent shooting for the game.

A solid night at the free throw line, 20-for-23, was the lone bright spot offensively for CSU and kept the game from being a total blowout.

Only three CSU players, Phlandrous Fleming, Ty Jones and Deontaye Buskey, managed to make a field goal. Fleming finished the night with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Buskey added 16 points and Jones finished with 12 points.

“Campbell was ready to play and they deserve credit for winning the game,” Radebaugh said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Campbell. It’s not fair to Campbell. They played really well.”

CSU will have a much-needed week off before finishing out the season with a home game against Gardner-Webb next Thursday and a road game at Presbyterian in the regular-season finale.