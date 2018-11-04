Whatever motivation the Charleston Southern football team had in Saturday’s Big South Conference clash at Monmouth evaporated by the end of the first quarter as the Buccaneers dropped a 37-3 decision to the Hawks.
The Buccaneers (3-5, 1-2) went into the contest hoping to spring an upset and remain alive in the race for the conference title. After a solid start defensively, the Bucs trailed 24-0 by halftime and offered minimal resistance in the final two quarters.
Monmouth (7-2, 3-0) rushed for 295 yards and tallied 450
total yards while limiting CSU to only 252 total yards. The Hawks put two backs over 100 yards as Pete Guerriero rushed for 117 yards and freshman
Juwon Farri added 100 yards.
CSU’s lone points came on a 22-yard field goal by Tyler Tekac in the third quarter.
The loss was the second straight to Monmouth and comes after the Buccaneers lost 38-10 to the Big South’s defending champion Kennesaw State last week.
“When we function and operate offensively, we’re very dangerous,” CSU head coach Mark Tucker said. “We had three scoring opportunities in the red zone and we ended up with three points. We also need to be able to get off the field defensively. We have to search ourselves. We’re banged up and playing a lot of young guys, but no one is going to feel sorry for us. We see improvement in certain areas, but we have to get better. We are not there yet.”
What went right
Quarterback London Johnson had 96 yards rushing and 117 yards passing but also had two turnovers.
Freshman walk-on defensive back Edward Pride led CSU with 16 tackles, including 14 solo. CSU’s pass defense limited
Monmouth receiver Reggie White, the top receiver in the Big South, to only two catches for 11 yards through three quarters. White caught two passes, one for a touchdown, in the fourth quarter.
Tekac’s ninth field goal of the season moved the senior from Stratford High School to within 15 points of the school record for career scoring.
Punter Kyle Reighard averaged 41.2 yards on five punts, including a 55-yarder. Senior receiver Saire Davis returned from injury and caught four passes for 24 yards. Kenny Dinkins had two catches for 69 yards.
What went wrong
For the second consecutive game, CSU was dreadful on third down (1-11). Going into the game, Tucker felt his team needed to do better with time of possession. That didn’t work out either as CSU managed only 20:55 of possession. In the second and fourth quarters, CSU had possession for less than four minutes of the period.
The Buccaneers managed only nine first downs, and running backs tallied just 11 rushing yards.
Turning point
Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, CSU hit its biggest play of the game — a 65-yard pass from Johnson to Dinkins to the Monmouth 10-yard line. The Bucs, however, were penalized for sideline interference, moving the ball back to the 25. After losing a yard, Johnson scrambled for 12 yards but fumbled with Monmouth recovering. The Hawks proceeded to drive downfield and scored a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead and sucked the life out of the
Buccaneers.
Up next
CSU will wrap up its home schedule with a game against Gardner-Webb (3-6, 2-1). The school will honor the senior players prior to the game. With three games remaining, CSU needs to win out to post a winning record.