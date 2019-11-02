Charleston Southern used a near perfect first half to build an early lead and held off a fourth quarter charge by Gardner-Webb for a 30-27 Big South Conference road win on Saturday.
The Buccaneers (3-6) improved to 1-2 in league play, while Gardner-Webb dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
CSU quarterback Jack Chambers completed 25 of 37 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kameron Brown. The redshirt sophomore also rushed for 99 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown scamper.
“Jack continues to make plays. He just has to keep playing and play himself into the player we think he can be,” CSU coach Autry Denson said.
“We came out in the first half and played hard, and I thought we played hard in the second half, it just didn’t go our way,” Denson said. “I never questioned our effort today. We found a way to get a win.”
CSU’s defense was dominant in the first half, allowing only 79 total yards. The Bulldogs got their passing game on track in the second half, racking up 297 total yards. Gardner-Webb quarterback Kalen Whitlow threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns, but CSU picked off two passes and recorded six sacks.
“You can’t ignore the big guys, because for those guys to come off the edge, the interior was doing their job,” Denson said. “The secondary played well as a unit and found a way to make one play at the end.”
CSU jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, getting a 13-yard run by Terrence Wilson to cap a 90-yard drive and a 40-yard field goal from Alex Usry.
Early in the second quarter, Chambers’ 70-yard touchdown run ended an 88-yard drive to push the lead to 17-0. The halftime margin was 24-0 after Chambers connected with Brown on a 10-yard pass.
Chambers had 177 yards passing and 75 yards on the ground in the first half.
The offense slowed considerably in the second half, allowing Gardner-Webb to make its push. CSU managed just 64 total yards in the final two quarters, including only 15 yards and no first downs in the final period.
The Bucs’ lone score in the second half came after a muffed punt set the Bucs up at the Bulldogs’ 11-yard line. The drive ended with a 2-yard pass from Chambers to Brown, making it 30-7 with 6:07 left in the third quarter.
Whitlow caught fire in the fourth quarter, tossing three touchdown passes. CSU recovered two onside kicks in the final four minutes but had to hold off a Gardner-Webb drive that reached CSU’s 49-yard line before stalling out on downs with seven seconds left.
Safety Cody Cline had 11 tackles and an interception for the CSU defense. Nick Salley had three tackles for loss and two sacks, while Eishaun Funnye had two sacks. End Anton Williams also had an interception to go with his two sacks.
CSU returns home next Saturday for a conference tilt against Hampton.
“We will celebrate this, 24-hour rule, but we will get back to work on Monday, giving a God honored effort and find a way to be 1-0 next Saturday,” Denson said.