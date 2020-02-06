Charleston Southern drops third straight in road loss at Longwood

For the second time during the Big South Conference season, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers have lost three consecutive league games, falling on the road at Longwood, 71-63, on Thursday night in Farmville, Virginia.
CSU, now 11-12 overall, falls to 5-6 in conference play while the Lancers improve to 4-7 in league games, 9-15 overall. The season series sweep of CSU was the first in school history for Longwood.
“We’re in a test right now,” CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said.
“I’ve never played this many games in a row with seven guys. It’s tough. Tonight, we showed some wear and tear. In the first half, we didn’t play with as much energy as we needed, turning the ball over at a pretty high rate. We played much better in the second half. We played as hard and tried as hard as we could possibly play.”
Junior Phlandrous Fleming led CSU with 25 points and junior guard Deontaye Buskey added 11, but the Bucs were nine of 24 from beyond the arc and shot 45 percent from the field for the game. Turnovers were costly for CSU as the Bucs committed 17 miscues that Longwood converted into 22 points.
CSU led for mere seconds early in the first half and played catch-up throughout the game. Longwood led by as many as 14 in the opening half before the Bucs managed to trim the margin to eight at 35-27 by halftime.
However, Longwood opened the second half on a 12-2 run to lead 47-30 with under 16 minutes to play. CSU managed a strong rally, using a 15-3 run to get within five at 50-45 with 11:16 remaining in the game. Fleming scored 16 points in the second half.
The Lancers would answer, however, and held a 59-48 advantage with seven minutes left in the contest.
The Buccaneers could get no closer than seven points down the stretch.
“We will certainly stay positive, searching for good and looking for opportunities to grow,” Radebaugh said. “We’ll have a great day tomorrow and get ready for a big challenge at home on Saturday.”
CSU returns home for a game against Hampton on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Bucs lost to the Pirates earlier this season. CSU hits the road to USC Upstate on Monday, its third game in five days.