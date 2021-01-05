Charleston Southern drops nail-biter to Winthrop

While the end result was a 78-76 loss to Big South powerhouse Winthrop, the depleted roster of Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball team took a major step in the right direction on Tuesday afternoon.
Due to another injury suffered in Monday night’s loss to Winthrop, CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh had seven available players for Tuesday. Yet, down two and with the ball for the final shot of the game, the Buccaneers nearly handed Winthrop its first loss of the season.
Winthrop improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in Big South play, while Charleston Southern sits at 1-7 overall, 0-4 in league play.
Radebaugh, though extremely proud of his team’s effort and tenacity, says his team needs to experience a win, soon.
“We want to win, our program wants to win, there’s no doubt,” Radebaugh said. “We want to win every time we take the floor. I don’t know a coaching staff or a group of players that wants to win more. This is the second straight year where we are facing obstacles that are stretching us so hard. We’re dealing with disappointment almost every day. We want to experience some success that reinforces what we’re doing, the passion, the energy and what we want to be about. We just need a couple of wins to reinforce what we’re doing.”
Senior Phlandrous Fleming showed why he was voted the league’s preseason player of the year with his best game of the season. Fleming scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out with 4:10 remaining.
Senior guard Sean Price added 16 points and freshman guard Emorie Knox added 13 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers that put CSU in position to win. Knox took the final shot of the game but came up short at the buzzer.
Winthrop’s superior depth again proved beneficial. The Eagles put 12 players in the scoring column, led by Charles Falden’s 17 points. CSU actually outshot Winthrop, 47.5 percent to 40 percent, but the Eagles won the rebounding battle 40-33 with 19 offensive boards and 19 second-chance points.
“For this group, on Day 2 against a team that plays at that type of pace, to have the courage, passion and energy to win, I am very proud,” Radebaugh said. “I am seeing this team grow daily. That was extremely courageous by our guys. I mean we competed at the highest level today. We gave all of our heart, all of our soul to trying to win. We connected today and we gave ourselves a chance to win, with seven players, against arguably one of the top mid-major teams in the country.”
The Bucs will stay at home for a Saturday-Sunday conference clash with Radford. Saturday’s game will tip at 5 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. game on Sunday.