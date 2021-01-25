Charleston Southern drops 10th straight Big South game

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Jaheam Cornwall matched his season high with 21 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 80-71 on Monday.
D’Maurian Williams had 18 points for Gardner-Webb (6-9, 5-5 Big South Conference). Jacob Falko added 13 points, Jordan Sears had six steals, and Jamaine Mann had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Ja’Quavian Florence had 18 points for the Buccaneers (1-13, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Emorie Knox added 12 points and Melvin Edwards Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., whose 19 points per game entering the contest led the Buccaneers, scored just eight points (1 of 11 shooting) but had seven rebounds and five assists.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 74-62 on Sunday.
Presbyterian 71, High Point 56
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Brandon Younger registered 18 points and nine rebounds as Presbyterian topped High Point 71-56 on Monday night.
Rayshon Harrison had 16 points for Presbyterian (4-8, 2-6 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Winston Hill added 14 points.
John-Michael Wright had 22 points for the Panthers (4-9, 2-6). Emmanuel Izunabor had 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Lydell Elmore added 10 points.
The Blue Hose leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. High Point defeated Presbyterian 81-57 on Sunday.