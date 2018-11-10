For the fifth consecutive season, Charleston Southern’s senior football players ended their home career with a victory as the Buccaneers posted a 16-0 win over visiting Gardner-Webb on Saturday afternoon.
Behind a stellar defensive effort, CSU improved to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the Big South Conference. CSU’s defense yielded only 198 total yards, and the Bulldogs didn’t reach the 100-yard mark until the middle of the fourth quarter.
With CSU’s top two quarterbacks nursing minor injuries, freshman Christian Reid made his first collegiate start at quarterback, completing 8 of 21 attempts for 92 yards while adding 36 yards rushing.
“I played well enough to win,” said Reid, who wasn’t sure he was starting until just before game time. “It helps when you have a lot of older guys behind you. At the end of the day, it comes down to playing football. I wanted to win for the seniors and to send them out the right way. It’s not about personal stats. I wanted to help those guys win today.”
CSU coach Mark Tucker was proud of the way his team rallied around his young quarterback, particularly on defense.
“It was a great effort,” Tucker said. “It’s amazing what happens when you have to rally around a young man. It’s the first time since 2013 that we had to start a true freshman at quarterback. They all felt that.
“We needed a win badly, that’s obvious. They get to feel really good. They played hard and played focused.”
Sophomore running back Terrence Wilson rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns for CSU. Wilson scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards. Tyler Tekac added a 50-yard field goal.
Leading the strong defensive effort was senior end Solomon Brown, who had nine total tackles.
“To leave here with a win, it means a lot,” Brown said. “I came here in 2014, and we have done a lot of good on this field. To leave here with a win will always leave a good taste in my mouth when I come back.”
What went right
CSU senior defensive back James Allen recorded his third interception of the season, setting up CSU’s second touchdown. Allen is tied for the Big South lead in interceptions.
Tekac’s field goal was his career-long and the second longest field goal in CSU history. John Paglia’s 51-yard kick is the current record.
After failing miserably on third down in the last two games (two conversions total), CSU managed to convert six times on Saturday.
CSU’s defense allowed only 64 yards on 33 plays in the first half. The defense entered the game with six total sacks and recorded seven on Saturday. The defense also had 11 total tackles for loss.
In addition to Brown’s defensive effort, senior defensive tackle Johnny Robinson had seven tackles, including two for loss. Freshman linebacker Garrett Sayegh had two sacks, as did freshman tackle Taequan Washington.
What went wrong
Charleston Southern finished with less than 300 offensive yards for the eighth time this season. The only time the Bucs have topped 300 yards was in a win over Virginia Lynchburg.
CSU punted nine times, six times in the second-half. The two teams combined for 18 punts.
The Buccaneers were penalized 11 times for 89 yards, including three holding penalties to kill solid drives in the second-half.
Turning point
Opting not to try a long field goal, CSU went for it on fourth-and-9 from the Gardner-Webb 31-yard line. Reid threw a back shoulder throw to Kenny Dinkins, who went down and grabbed the low toss just before it hit the ground at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, Wilson scored to make it 16-0 with 5:45 left in the second quarter.
Next up
CSU will wrap up the Big South Conference schedule with a game at Campbell. The Camels beat Presbyterian 34-6 on Saturday to improve to 6-4 on the season.