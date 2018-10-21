With the best team in the Big South coming to town next weekend, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers opened league play with a 41-7 win over visiting Presbyterian College on Saturday night.
CSU overcame an early deficit with two defensive scores — an interception return and a fumble return. The Buccaneers had their most complete game defensively after a slow start, allowing a total of 210 yards. The defense also came up with a school-record five fumble recoveries and six total turnovers, also a school record.
“Really happy for our boys,” CSU head coach Mark Tucker said. “We needed this. We needed to play well, and we did that in a lot of areas. I’m happy for the win.”
Leading 17-7 at the half, the Buccaneers scored twice in the first four minutes of the third quarter and pulled away for the easy win.
Redshirt junior quarterback London Johnson was 6 of 9 passing for 104 yards and led the Bucs in rushing with 66 yards.
The Buccaneers will host defending league champion Kennesaw State next Saturday with a 3-3 record and on a two-game winning streak.
What went right
CSU found limited success in the passing game as Johnson had a fine first half. Johnson got the Buccaneers on the board with a 24-yard scoring toss to Taz Lindsey, his first of the season.
CSU’s pass defense entered the game as the top-ranked unit in FCS football, allowing just 127 yards per game. The Bucs allowed 91 passing yards on Saturday and contributed to the scoring with a pick-six by Jonathan Slaton to give CSU a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Walk-on Garris Schwarting, who caught a touchdown pass last week, scooped up a fumbled punt snap and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, pushing the CSU lead to 24-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Blue Hose fumbled and CSU recovered at the 10-yard line, leading to a Terrence Wilson touchdown and a 31-7 lead with 10:59 left in the third.
Place-kicker Tyler Tekac moved into second place on the school’s career scoring list. Tekac is 22 points from tying the career record of former place-kicker Nick Ellis. Tekac has scored 27 points in the last two games.
CSU did not have an offensive turnover for the second straight game after 11 in the first four games.
CSU basketball senior forward Travis McConico was named 2018 Homecoming King at halftime.
What went wrong
On their first possession of the game, Presbyterian opened with a 10-play, 61-yard scoring drive for a touchdown, taking an early 7-0 lead. CSU’s
defense settled in after that drive, allowing only 63 yards for the remainder of the first half.
CSU’s offense had very little success finishing with 277 yards but only 122 rushing yards. Granted, with the turnovers, CSU had four scoring drives of less than 44 yards, but the Blue Hose had nine tackles for loss and two sacks.
“We still bogged down in execution at times,” Tucker said. “We have to go execute. The plays are there. We have to execute better.”
Turning point
Slaton’s interception and return for a touchdown gave CSU a 14-7 lead with 10:48 left in the second quarter. It was Slaton’s second pick of the season and CSU’s second pick-six of the season. Slaton’s interception came just 11 seconds after CSU had tied the game at 7.
What’s next
The Buccaneers welcome Kennesaw State, the prohibitive favorite to repeat as Big South champion.
The 6-1 Owls are ranked second nationally in the FCS Coaches poll and were idle this weekend.