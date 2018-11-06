As season openers go, Charleston Southern men’s basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh saw enough positives to feel good about his team’s 100-68 win over visiting Columbia International on Tuesday night.
Things will get a little tougher on Friday when the Buccaneers visit the Florida Gators. But for now, Radebaugh’s main focus is on improvement.
“A little sloppy but a lot of good,” Radebaugh said. “Our pace, our style of play we unveiled it tonight. We did a lot of good stuff. Created 30 turnovers, had 47 deflections. We didn’t make enough shots at times but we played pretty well. I thought we made progress. I thought tonight we improved so I am very happy about that. The competition gets a lot stiffer on Friday night.”
Freshman forward Duncan Lexander scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds in his first college game while senior Travis McConico scored 17 points. CSU placed six players in double figures, including junior guard Christian Keeling’s 13 and sophomore guard Deontay Buskey’s 11 points.
Freshman guard Dontrell Shuler posted nine points and a game-high six assists and freshman wing Jamir Moore scored 11 points in only three minutes of playing time. In all, 10 Buccaneers scored and 13 players saw action in the game.
CSU shot 46.3 percent from the floor, making 16 of 42 three-point attempts. CSU struggled from the charity stripe, making 10 of 19 attempts and were out-rebounded, 44-40. The Buccaneers also created 30 turnovers and picked up 14 steals.
With two starters, forward Ty Jones and wing Phlandrous Fleming, nursing minor injuries in street clothes, CSU survived an early pesky effort from the Rams. Columbia International led briefly early on and managed to stay within single digits for much of the opening half. A three-pointer from Eric Graham, who led the Rams with 11 points, cut CSU’s lead to 33-27 with 3:30 left in the half.
CSU closed the half on a 9-2 run for a 42-29 halftime lead.
The Buccaneers, though never really threatened, did not pull away until midway through the second-half. CSU grabbed a 63-43 lead with 12 minutes left in the game and maintained a comfortable lead down the stretch.
“The thing I liked was that we stayed with our system,” Radebaugh said. “We kept pushing the ball, we played our depth, we kept the pressure on for 40 minutes. That’s how we want to play. Without two starters, our rotations were a little different. We played a lot of young guys and for their first time out there, I thought we did a lot of good stuff. There’s a lot to build on.”
Radebaugh admitted that 42 attempts from beyond the arc may be a few too many but it is clear the Buccaneers are going to play fast, press on defense, and take the open shot when presented.
“That’s a few too many but when people put 10 feet in the paint, we would like to move the defense a little more and have some of these turnovers lead to layups,” Radebaugh said. “We’re going to see this a lot because of our ability to drive the ball. It’s a lot of three’s but we shot 38 percent. We’re programmed to take what the defense gives us. We’ve been doing it for 10 years. If team’s collapse, we are programmed to kick the ball. That’s what they gave us and we have to make them.”
CSU’s game at Florida will tip off at 7 p.m. CSU will host South Carolina State next Tuesday.