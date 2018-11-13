For about 30 minutes, Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball team played as close to perfect as it could play in Tuesday night’s game with South Carolina State. The final 10 minutes were a little different, but the Buccaneers did manage to finish it off with a 89-72 win.
Charleston Southern (2-1) heads to Middle Tennessee State on Friday.
“Certainly a very good win for our team,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “This is a game we lost last year. We felt like we had something to prove tonight. We did some really nice things tonight.
“I love that they made a run and cut it to 10. We had to respond and execute and had guys on the floor that had not been in that position. If we make our free throws, it’s not even close.”
Junior guard Christian Keeling led all scorers with 27 points, including a perfect 9-for-9 effort from the free-throw line. Sophomore Sean Price came off the bench with 13 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore point guard Deontaye Buskey had 13 points. Freshman guard Dontrelle Shuler added 11 points and Duncan Lexander scored 10.
“Love the way he played late, very poised and aggressive,” Radebaugh said of Buskey. “Last year, he would be tentative and unsure. He is a different player this year.”
CSU shot 50 percent from the field for the game. The Bucs were 7-of-16 from beyond the arc in the first half but missed all seven attempts in the second half. The Bucs also missed nine free throws, all in the second half.
CSU built a comfortable 48-30 halftime lead, shooting 48.6 percent from the field and creating 10 turnovers. The second-half margin ballooned to 22 on a Keeling layup, pushing the lead to 69-47 with 11:39 remaining in the game.
“We built the lead by being aggressive and getting some stops, but we got in some foul trouble and missed some free throws,” Radebaugh said. “We missed some shots, which allowed them to get back in it.”
South Carolina State (1-2), led by Damani Applewhite’s 22 points, began a comeback with Applewhite cutting the lead to 74-64 with six minutes remaining. In an overtime loss last year to the Bulldogs, CSU held a nine-point lead with about three minutes left in the game.
This year, however, the Bucs maintained the edge, despite missing several free throws. Keeling, however, was 4 for 4 at the line in the final two minutes and 6 for 6 in the second half.
“We pieced it together, but our 1-3-1 was very helpful late,” Radebaugh said. “We had five guys in double figures and only eight turnovers. We forced 20, so we had a great night there.
“We have a good closer (Keeling). He has the ability to get open and he makes free throws. The best thing I think is that we never let it get under 10.”