Charleston Southern could have its next head football coach as early as this weekend as the school moves forward in replacing Mark Tucker, who resigned after the 2018 season.
CSU first-year athletic director Jeff Barber could have an announcement as early as Saturday, The Post and Courier has learned.
Believed to be among the final candidates for the position are Notre Dame running backs coach Autry Denson, Army defensive line coach Chad Wilt, and Austin Peay offensive line coach Joshua Eargle, the only coach of the three with previous head coach experience. All three candidates have interviewed and toured the campus and facilities.
Tucker resigned after a 5-6 record in 2018 and was 11-11 in his two seasons as head coach. The next head coach will have about three weeks to pull together a recruiting class before National Signing Day on Feb. 6. CSU did have five signees during the early signing period in December.