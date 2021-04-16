Charleston Southern concludes spring football season at home against Gardner-Webb

A two-month spring football season concludes for Charleston Southern this weekend with a home game against Gardner-Webb.

Kickoff for the April 17 game is noon at Buccaneer Field. It will be the fourth game of the spring for CSU, which began preparations for the spring season in February after COVID-19 wiped out the fall schedule. With hopes of earning a spot in the FCS playoffs dashed early with losses to Kennesaw State and Monmouth, the Bucs are looking to finish on a positive note heading into the summer.

CSU (1-2) knocked off Robert Morris, 27-14, on April 10 to earn its first win. Gardner-Webb is 2-1.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern When: Noon, April 17 Where: Buccaneer Field, North Charleston Records: CSU (1-2), Gardner-Webb (2-1) Streaming: ESPN+

For CSU head coach Autry Denson, the spring season has been productive, but he admits his team is ready for a break.

“When you think about it, these guys have been on stand-by for football since last July,” Denson said. “We got here last summer not knowing what the fall would be like but we prepared to play. Then we had the pause and no games but we were able to get a lot of work in. Then we came back after Christmas and started preparing for these four games of the spring. It’s been a long time in preparation.

“From a mental aspect, it will be good to just catch our breath. It’s a small window really before we get back at it this summer but we all need a little break, a little true offseason. We really haven’t had that. It will be good for the players as well as the coaching staff.”

With one last opportunity to perform in a game situation, Denson is looking for continued progress on the field. While it may appear on the outside to simply be another “scrimmage,” the coaching staff is preparing as they would for any fall contest.

“It’s been different, with four games and the way they’ve been spread out, but it is still a game and we are keeping score,” Denson said. “We are competing to win every time we step on the field. Our goal, as always, is to give a God-honored effort and a God-honored attitude and Saturday will be no different.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers has been the biggest contributor offensively this spring. The Bucs have yet to allow any other quarterback to take a snap in the previous three games. While development of depth has been a focus in practices, the game situations have not allowed for a host of backups to see playing time.

“When we started, we were playing for a spot in the playoffs and a conference championship,” Denson said. “We played the top two teams in our league in the first two games so there wasn’t an opportunity to play other guys. Last week’s game with Robert Morris was competitive until the end. We’ve been getting guys reps in practice but we really haven’t had the luxury of putting in as many guys as we would have liked. We approached these four games as we would in the fall, to play the best players and try to win.”

CSU announced earlier this week that limited general admission tickets would be available at the gate for walk-ups. Tickets are $10 and fans are required to wear masks at all times in the stadium.