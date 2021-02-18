Charleston Southern comes up short against Longwood

After eight consecutive road games, the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team returned home for a Big South Conference matchup with Longwood on Thursday night.
The Buccaneers hoped to build on their last outing, a win at High Point, their first conference win after 13 straight losses.
But the visiting Lancers came in as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning six of their last seven games. Longwood built a double-digit lead in the first half and never trailed in the second half on their way to a 70-62 win.
Longwood improves to 10-14 overall and 9-9 in Big South play while CSU falls to 2-17 and 1-14 in league play. The teams will play game two of the series on Friday night at 6 p.m.
“No excuses,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “We’re not making any excuses. They were the better team tonight. They were more physical and they executed their game plan better than we executed ours. They deserved to win the game. We will see if we can correct those things and get after it tomorrow.”
Phlandrous Fleming had 14 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Buccaneers. Sean Price added 13 points and Melvin Edwards chipped in 11. The Buccaneers shot 37.5 percent from the field for the game, hitting nine of 26 from three-point range.
Juan Munoz scored 17 points to pace the Lancers, who shot only 33.9 percent from the field but out-scored CSU 23-11 at the foul line. Longwood also had 17 offensive rebounds and 21 second chance points.
CSU led only once in the first half, at 3-0, and trailed, 43-32, by halftime. Despite shooting 44 percent from the floor, as opposed to only 39 percent by Longwood, the Bucs committed 12 first-half turnovers that led to 16 points on the other end. The Bucs limited their turnovers to six in the final 20 minutes.
“Longwood’s assertiveness in the first half knocked us back on our heels and we didn’t respond in a way that I hoped our team would respond,” Radebaugh said. “We were really sloppy with the ball. We had made some positive steps in the last few weeks but those positive steps didn’t show tonight.”
Longwood maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half. The Bucs did rally late, cutting the margin to 64-59 with1:34 remaining. Fleming was fouled on a three-point attempt but made only one of three free throws, leaving the margin at four.
“We got some stops late and gave ourselves a chance to win,” Radebaugh said. “We missed some free throws, missed some shots. We go back to work and see how we respond tomorrow. We’ll play much better tomorrow.”