While Charleston Southern has struggled with inconsistency on offense this season, the Buccaneers have been fortunate to have one of the top kicking games in the Big South Conference.

Placekicker Alex Usry and punter Kyle Reighard are among the league leaders. Usry has made 10 of 13 field goal attempts, including a school-record 52-yarder in last week’s 25-20 win over North Alabama. The redshirt sophomore also tied a school record with four field goals in one game.

Reighard, a redshirt senior and second-team all-conference performer in 2018, is currently second in the Big South with a 43-yard punting average, and he has a school-record 72-yard boot to his credit. He has 11 punts this season of 50 or more yards. He has 29 over his career, and his next 50-yard punt will be a Big South record.

As good as those stats are, the fact that CSU has attempted 13 field goals and punted 40 times in seven games is a bit concerning for CSU coach Autry Denson. Like any head coach, Denson would rather not see his punter and placekicker on the field as often as they have been this season.

“Special teams is really important, and we have been good in that area,” said Denson, whose team is 2-5 overall, 0-1 in conference games. “I commend those guys, but on the other side, we are punting too much and we are kicking field goals too much. It’s kind of a double-edged sword. While those guys are doing well, we really would much rather be putting the ball into the end zone, scoring touchdowns.

“That’s not to take anything away from those guys. They put in the work and they prepare hard during the week, but I think they would agree that they want the least amount of work on Saturday.”

For Usry, this fall is his first opportunity to handle the placekicking. He watched from the bench last season as Tyler Tekac, who has since graduated, became one of the top kickers in school history.

After missing three of his first six kicks this season, Usry has made seven straight, including three from at least 48 yards.

“I struggled some being comfortable early on because I had not kicked in a while,” Usry said. “I think I am getting a lot more comfortable, but at the same time I am trying to keep my head down and continue to make kicks. Coach Denson has total confidence in me and it’s a good feeling to know he has trust in me.”

Reighard is a veteran performer. He has been CSU’s starting punter since 2017. That year he earned first team all-conference honors with a league-leading 41.4-yard average.

Reighard has high expectations for himself this season and always looks for ways to become more consistent.

“I feel like I am having some good games but the season as a whole hasn’t been as dominant as I would like,” he said. “The Citadel game, averaging 35 a punt, those are the games I am trying to avoid. I want to be better each game. Going forward, we have five more games, and I will work hard to make sure I am at my best.”

Both Usry and Reighard admit all of their successes must be shared with long snapper Ethan Ray. Ray, a junior, was second-team all-conference selection last season and is regarded as one of the top snappers in the league again this year.

“He’s phenomenal,” Reighard said. “It may sound like a cliché, but I would be nowhere without Ethan. He’s been the most essential part of our unit for three years.”

The Buccaneers host Monmouth (5-2, 2-0 in Big South) on Saturday night at 6 p.m.