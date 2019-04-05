Charleston Southern women's basketball coach Fred Applin will be among a group of cancer survivors honored Friday night during the NCAA Women’s Final Four.
Applin, who just completed his seventh season at CSU, and other college basketball coaches and staff members who have battled cancer will be featured during Friday's first semifinal game, a 7 p.m. matchup on ESPN2 between No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Oregon.
The ceremony will take place during the second media timeout of the game.
Applin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, just months after accepting the Charleston Southern job. He has been cancer-free for six years.
The ceremony is sponsored by the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, one started by former North Carolina State women's basketball coach Kay Yow. The fund raises money to find a cure for cancer and to extend the lives of those battling cancer.