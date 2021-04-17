Charleston Southern closes out spring football with 20-7 win over Gardner-Webb

Charleston Southern’s defensive coordinator Zane Vance coached in his 400th career college game on April 17 as the Buccaneers hosted Gardner-Webb in the final game of the spring football season.
To commemorate the milestone, Vance’s unit turned in a stellar performance to lead the Buccaneers to a 20-7 victory. The defense did not allow a score, intercepted three passes and limited the Bulldogs to only 207 total yards in a dominant victory.
CSU closes out the four-game spring slate with a 2-2 record, winning their last two games. Gardner-Webb also finishes at 2-2.
“Defense played lights out,” CSU coach Autry Denson said. “It’s such a blessing just having coach Vance around here. Four hundred games means a lot of wisdom. Those guys love him, and you saw how they played for him. These kids are away from home, and he’s their dad. I know he wouldn’t want to make a big deal out of it, but it is a really big deal. We are really blessed to have him.”
Quarterback Jack Chambers led the CSU offense to 389 total yards, the Bucs' best output of the shortened season. Chambers completed 23 of 35 pass attempts for 242 yards and three touchdowns, adding 71 yards on the ground.
“Jack got his butt pulled for a couple of series, so we had to get on him a little bit, but I was glad to see him bounce back in typical Jack fashion,” Denson said.
The Bucs were productive in the running game, totaling 141 yards. Jamari Dunbar added 56 yards rushing, his best output of the spring.
CSU scored on its first possession of the game as Chambers connected with Cayden Jordan on a 7-yard pass with 10:04 remaining in the first quarter. The extra point kick was missed as CSU took an early 6-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, safety Cody Kline recorded the first of three CSU interceptions in the first half to end a Bulldogs’ threat inside the 5-yard line. Cornerback Jarrod Stanley also had two interceptions in the first half. Cline tallied 12 tackles during the day.
Chambers directed an eight-play, 80-yard drive in the second period, giving CSU a 13-0 lead after a 15-yard scoring pass to Geoffrey Wall with 7:14 left in the half. Wall tied his career high with 10 receptions for 73 yards.
Gardner-Webb’s offense was stifled throughout the half, finishing with just 75 on 27 offensive plays after two quarters, But the Bulldogs managed a score late in the half, courtesy of the defense. Dunbar fumbled a carry at the CSU 30 and the ball was recovered and returned for a touchdown by Ga’marcus Freeman, cutting the halftime margin to 13-7.
CSU rolled up 293 yards in the first half, with Chambers totaling 244 (186 passing, 58 rushing).
After a scoreless third quarter with CSU’s defense maintaining its stellar effort, the Buccaneers' offense struck early in the fourth period when Chambers and Jordan combined on a 41-yard pass, pushing the lead to 20-7 with 14:30 left in the contest. Jordan caught seven passes for 127 yards on the day.
With 4:42 remaining, the defense again came up big, stopping the Bulldogs on fourth down from the CSU 6-yard line to maintain the two touchdown advantage.
CSU will now enter the offseason phase of the season, taking a few months off before preparations for the fall campaign begin this summer. Denson says heading into the break on a two-game winning streak makes things more enjoyable.
“There’s always something to work on, but it feels a lot better after a win,” Denson said. “Guys get to go into the offseason with a little momentum. It’s just much easier to build off things and we are looking forward to the next phase of our process.”