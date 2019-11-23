As perhaps the hottest team in the Big South, Charleston Southern ended the 2019 season on a four-game winning streak, topping Campbell 41-31 to
finish with a 6-6 record.
Posting a .500 winning percentage may not mean a lot at many college programs, but for Charleston Southern, after an 0-4 start, managing to avoid a losing season means a positive outlook for the upcoming offseason.
First-year head coach Autry Denson navigated the early troubled waters, bringing his team together for a strong finish. The Bucs were 4-2 in the Big South, finishing third.
“It’s what happens when you build a culture that is built on making guys tougher through love,” Denson said. “When you are building on relationships, it takes time. You need those shared experiences. We made them tougher through love and these guys played for each other.
“We never flinched. Our guys competed every week. There was not a game where we did not come out and compete. We let a couple slip early but again, hat’s off to our guys for buying into what we are saying. At 0-4, we got better in our habits. We hunkered down with our plan. Our coaches did a great job and the kids believed in what we were telling them.”
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers tossed four touchdown passes and threw for 217 yards in the finale. He also added 89 yards on the ground, including a 54-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to set up CSU’s final touchdown as it was clinging to a 34-31 lead.
“It started up front and getting that running game going early,” Chambers said. “From there, we have great receivers and my job is to put it out there for them to make plays. We had our one-on-one chances and we wanted to take our shots.”
Three of Chambers’ touchdowns went to senior Kameron Brown. Brown finishes his career with 18 touchdown receptions, one shy of tying the school record. Brown went through some injuries and three coaching staffs during his career. Closing with a win makes it all worthwhile.
“It means a lot to me,” Brown said. “I went through some times, but I stood still. We improved as a team and got better with each game. I believe
everything happens for a reason and it feels good to go out on a high note.”
The Buccaneers finished the game with 486 total yards. Sophomore Kendrick Bell posted his second straight 100-yard rushing effort with 123 yards.
Senior Garris Schwarting, a former walk-on, had five receptions for 124 yards, including a 45-yard catch to set up a touchdown.
CSU’s defense recorded three sacks, giving the unit 35 for the season, a new Big South record. Defensive tackle Shaundre Mims picked up his 10th sack, a new school record.
The Buccaneers scored two touchdowns in the first seven minutes to take a 14-7 lead and held a 27-7 advantage before a late Campbell score trimmed the margin to 27-14 at the half.
The Camels scored 17 points in the third quarter and trimmed the CSU lead to 34-31 heading into the fourth. Chambers and Brown’s third touchdown connection provided the winning margin with 9:18 to play in the game.
The game was the last for CSU’s 17 seniors, and Denson was happy to see them leave with a win.
“It means everything, to finish the way we did and send those guys out with a bang,” Denson said. “Those guys have been through a lot, have sacrificed a lot. They deserve to go out with a win. We owe a lot to those guys.”