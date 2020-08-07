Charleston Southern cancels football practice after players voice coronavirus concerns

This was the day every football player and coach at Charleston Southern had been looking forward to since the end of the 2019 season.

After canceling spring football workouts in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Buccaneers were finally going to get back on the field Friday for their first preseason practice.

Only it didn’t happen.

A group of Charleston Southern football players approached the school’s coaching staff and administration officials in the morning over concerns about the pandemic, prompting the team to cancel practice and leaving the future of the season in doubt.

“The football team student-athletes had a number of questions about COVID and the athletic department's response to the NCAA's mandates,” the school said in a prepared statement. “We brought in a number of staff members in front of the team to help address and answer the questions with the players this morning, in lieu of practice. At this time, all 2020 CSU football fall camp practice dates and times are too be determined.”

Charleston Southern athletic director Jeff Barber and head football coach Autry Denson did not return multiple phone calls.

As cases of the virus have spread across the country and with the opening of colleges fast approaching, seven of 13 FCS football conferences have canceled or postponed their fall football seasons. The Pioneer and Big Sky conferences became the latest victims of the pandemic on Friday, announcing that they were postponing fall seasons with hopes of moving football to the spring.

As recently as a week ago, Charleston Southern players said they didn’t have any reservations about practicing or playing this season, despite the threat of COVID-19.

"Personally, I feel like our coaching staff and trainers have done a really good job of handling it," said Charleston Southern receiver Garris Schwarting, a graduate student from Bamberg. "They've made everyday life feel normal, and I feel like I've lived my normal life since the virus. I'm looking forward to playing, and I hope we do play."

“We've got excellent people in this program and we also trust God's plan," senior linebacker Justin McIntire said. "We feel like with people like coach (Autry) Denson, and our athletic director and position coaches, we know for a fact that if there's anything that will jeopardize our health or our livelihood, they wouldn't send us out there.

"So we put our faith in them and their decision-making."