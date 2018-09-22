For a half, the Charleston Southern football team looked like a team that would knock off their fourth FCS ranked team at home in six years when they held a 19-10 lead over 12th-ranked Elon in the home opener on Saturday night.
The Bucs even stretched that advantage to 22-10 early in the third period before the visiting Phoenix scored three touchdowns over an 11-minute span to take control and cruise to an eventual 31-22 victory.
CSU dropped to 0-2 on the season while Elon improved to 2-1. Both teams had games postponed last weekend and CSU was playing for the first time since a September 1st loss at Florida.
Elon’s balanced offensive attack wore on CSU in the second half. The Phoenix finished with 446 total yards with a nice balance of 226 yards on the ground and 220 yards through the air. Elon quarterback Davis Cheek completed 19 of 26 passes and two scores. Running back Malcolm Summers, who gashed CSU for 178 yards last season, tallied 150 yards on 29 carries on Saturday night.
“They wore on us,” CSU head coach Mark Tucker said. “We knew that was a possibility if we didn’t stay on the field offensively. A lot of this is on us offensively for not being able to sustain drives and not being able to execute in the second half. We did a good job in the first half.
CSU’s offense kept pace in the first half with 221 yards but managed only 43 yards on 21 snaps over the final two quarters.
What went right
The Buccaneers were able to run the football effectively, especially in the first half where they gained 199 yards. Johnson continues to prove a valuable threat in the option game and Terrence Wilson is becoming a major threat.
Johnson’s 78-yard run late in the first quarter gave CSU a 13-3 lead and the redshirt junior finished the game with 119 yards on the ground. Wilson added 56 yards, including a 27-yard scamper to set up a touchdown.
That running game was stifled in the second half, mustering only 37 yards.
What went wrong
CSU has not been very special on special teams in their first two games. The Bucs missed a two-point try after their second touchdown and later missed a conventional extra point. The two-point try was ill-advised, according to Tucker.
“Even though we had the look we wanted, It’s my fault for not telling them to take the point there,” Tucker said. “That won’t happen again. We were in a position there where we have to take points. We ended up chasing that point (and the missed extra point) later in the game.”
CSU also fumbled a kickoff during a crucial stretch in the third quarter, setting up Elon with a short field.
The passing game continued to struggle as well. Johnson completed three of 12 passes for 26 yards through three quarters. He was intercepted twice. CSU has completed eight of 28 pass attempts for 29 yards in two games.
Turning Point
With CSU building a 22-10 lead early in the third quarter, Elon scored two touchdowns on a pair of drives that covered 46 and 40 yards and used less than three minutes off the clock. The second score came after CSU fumbled the kickoff after Elon’s first touchdown of the sequence.
The Phoenix took a 24-22 lead and continued to build the advantage with another touchdown before the end of the third quarter.
“It made things more difficult,” Tucker said. “We put a tired defense right back on the field at a bad time. Credit Elon. They were more physical. They’re a good football team.”
Looking Ahead
CSU will hit the road for a game at Hampton University next Saturday. It will be the first meeting between the two programs. Hampton is a future member of the Big South Conference and dropped to 1-2 after a loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday/